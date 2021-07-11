MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center was granted Level IV trauma center certification by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System.
The designation is given to hospitals that have an on-call trauma team that includes a physician and a nurse, but not surgeons.
“The Level IV designation means that if a trauma patient needs more specialized surgery care in the moment, we are able to stabilize that patient and transfer them to another facility for treatment,” said Brad Gary, a spokesman for Gritman, in an email.
Though a number of surgeons have privileges at Gritman, they aren’t always a part of the hospital’s trauma team, which would be required for the hospital to have a higher trauma designation, Gary said.
It took Gritman about one year to attain the designation. The process involved steps such as an onsite evaluation, a review of procedures and tracking patient cases.
All of the hospitals in north central Idaho besides St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston are Level IV in the system, which has five designations.
Hospitals at Level V have the fewest resources available to care for patients, while those at Level I have the most, such as comprehensive trauma care and a partnership with a medical school.
St. Joe’s is a Level III trauma center, a designation for hospitals that offer emergent trauma care with basic operating room services.
The Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System is monitored by a 17-member council, which was formed in 2014. Six members are regional chairpeople from different parts of the state, and 11 members are appointed by the governor representing hospitals and emergency medical service agencies.
Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System program staff from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare oversee the day-to-day operation of the system.
LCSC business development center offers three online courses
The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is offering three free videos that focus on business startups, content marketing and human resources for the remainder of the month.
The center provides no-cost business consulting, financial and marketing analysis, startup support, strategy and plan development assistance, and data and practical information for entrepreneurs and small business owners in north central Idaho.
The three videos are a part of the center’s Accelerating Business Success video webinar courses. Registration is required, but all of the videos are free.
The three highlights for this month include 17 Steps to Startup, taught by Felena Hanson. In 2011, Hanson started Hera Hub, a work and meeting place where enterprising women could connect and collaborate in a spa-inspired setting. She has since written a book that provides a step-by-step process to help a new business get off the ground.
The second video is Marketing Basics Part III and focuses on content marketing basics. Corissa Saint Laurent, an instructor at Portland State University and a professional speaker in business marketing and development, will discuss how to help a business grow and transform through various marketing concepts.
The final featured video is on human resources and is led by Barbara Leachman, director of the center, and Tommy Cano, the founder and president of the Cano HR Group. They will discuss different ways to manage employees.
People can register for these or other Accelerating Business Success video webinar courses, at bit.ly/SBDCvideos. More information about the North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is available at www.lcsc.edu/sbdc or by calling (208) 792-2465.
Two Lewiston State Farm employees become agents
Taylor Forge is following in the footsteps of his father, opening an office as a State Farm agent at 2270 Thain Grade, No. 103, in Lewiston, in a building next to the former Shopko garden center.
His dad, Steve Forge, recently retired after 36 years as a State Farm agent. Taylor Forge worked as an insurance sales representative in his dad’s office for eight years before becoming an agent.
Melody Sandahl, who was the office manager for the older Forge, has become a State Farm agent too.
Sandahl is at 1442 Idaho St., in Lewiston, the same place where Steve Forge had his office.
Both offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, selling policies that cover vehicles, homes and businesses, along with renters, life and disability insurance.
Sandahl is licensed to sell mutual fund accounts and can help people save for retirement or manage their retirement income.
The Tribune wants to hear about what's happening at your business. Send your news to ewilliam@lmtribune.com. Please put "Biz Bits" in the subject line.