MOSCOW — Limited seating in the upper story of a downtown Moscow building is intended to create a speak-easy vibe at a new Moscow drinking establishment.
Neat is located at 107 First St., No. 107, on the second floor of the McConnell Building.
“Our space is small, and cozy, only seating 24 with warm furnishings in an intimate setting,” said Andy Severson, the general manager, in an email.
The bar serves more than 100 varieties of premium and super premium whiskey, bourbon and scotch as well as some sipping tequilas.
“As the name implies the business is primarily focused on spirits that are often served neat, or without other additions or flavorings,” he said.
The menu also includes seven cocktails made from scratch with fresh-squeezed fruits. Popular choices are the Whiskey Smash with lemon and mint and the “Improved Whiskey Cocktail.”
The latter is similar to an Old Fashioned, which often contains bourbon, simple syrup and bitters.
Neat uses clear ice free of impurities in the beverages it serves that come with ice.
“(They) melt more slowly than standard cubes and … preserve the flavor profile of the spirit more accurately,” Severson said.
Custom tastings are available for groups and can be tailored to introduce individuals to whiskey or provide a chance for connoisseurs to sample bottles they might not otherwise have access to.
Severson brings more than a decade of experience to the role he is playing at Neat. He is the owner of Stax in Moscow and a former owner of Moscow Brewing Co.
News organization recognizes Lewiston hospital for its maternity care
U.S. News & World Report has named St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston a 2022-23 high-performing hospital for maternity care.
The ratings are issued to help expectant parents figure out where they would like to have their babies, according to a news release from the hospital.
“St. Joe’s has an incredibly talented and experienced labor and delivery team,” said Dr. Geneen Bigsby, an obstetrician and gynecologist, in the news release.
“St. Joe’s has worked hard to provide top-level obstetric care and (has) consistently for decades exceeded national standards for maternal safety,” she said.
The honor is based on measures of quality such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean rates.
U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies for the 2022-23 list. Fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a high-performing designation.
Besides Bigsby, the staff of obstetric and gynecology providers at St. Joe’s include Dr. Sara Berg, Dr. Lindsay Kern, Dr. Leif Sjoren, Dr. Alex Watson and Andrea Hedrick, a certified nurse midwife.
Fire disrupts pair of businesses in downtown Lewiston
A pair of downtown Lewiston businesses are in transition following a fire near them.
Cafe De Vapor at 840 Main St. is temporarily closed from smoke damage and directing customers with a message on its window to its store in Clarkston at 923 Sixth St.
Two doors west, Naughty or Nice at 836 Main St. is closed because of fire damage, according to a sign on its window.
The business stated in Facebook Messenger that it was looking for a new location, but is no longer doing so.
Repairs are needed because of a fire at 838 Main St. on Aug. 28 was caused by an overheated extension cord in a business that never opened, said Julian Sorrell, the city of Lewiston’s fire marshal.
Bathroom supply business opens in Lewiston
A new downtown Lewiston business specializes in plumbing accessories.
The Plumbery at 861 Main St. in Lewiston is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The business sells sinks, faucets, bath tubs, toilets, shower accessories, towel bars and Fibo, an alternative to tile that’s easier and less time consuming to install, said Lorrie Tanguay, who owns the business with her husband, Jeff Tanguay.
Contractors, homeowners and interior designers are among their customers who use their products in new and remodeled bathrooms, kitchens and laundry rooms.
He has 30 years of experience in wholesale plumbing supply sales and has worked as a plumber. She was the building permit technician and assistant to the building official in a California municipality.
The Tanguays moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from the San Francisco area because of ties they have to the region. Their son is enrolled at Washington State University and they have friends in Pomeroy.
Fundraiser seeks money to support Idahoans without shelter
The Salvation Army of Lewiston, a not-for-profit group that helps individuals without housing, could benefit from the 12th annual Avenues for Hope campaign.
Donations are being accepted at avenuesforhope.org through Dec. 31 in the effort that has raised $9.5 million for Idaho groups since it started in 2011.
“Access to affordable housing remains one of the greatest challenges in Idaho,” said Gerald Hunter, president of Idaho Housing and Finance in a news release.
“The mission of our Avenues for Hope campaign is to raise the funds Idaho’s network of housing support and shelter organizations need to assist those without a place to call home,” he said.
Besides the Salvation Army, the organizations participating in the current campaign in this area are Alternative to Violence of the Palouse, Family Promise of the Palouse, L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity, LC Valley Youth Resource Center, Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Sojourners’ Alliance, Union Gospel Mission and the YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston.
Platinum sponsors of Avenues for Hope are Idaho Housing and Finance, Micron Foundation, Wells Fargo and Zions Bank. Blue Cross of Idaho is a gold sponsor.
Financial expert invites people to edit their possessions
A certified money coach is offering a free, yearlong challenge to help consumers bring more order to their lives.
It’s called “Declutter Your Life” and is being offered by the University of Idaho Extension Latah County.
“We all have too much ‘stuff’ that we aren’t sure what to do with,” said Karen Richel, a certified money coach at UI Extension Latah County, in an email.
Each week participants will receive a prompt to help sort and edit possessions at home and work.
“They won’t take much time, but by January 2024 you will have a ton less clutter than you started with,” she said.
Those interested in signing up can email krichel@uidaho.edu.