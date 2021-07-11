CHICAGO — United Airlines is buying 270 planes in an overhaul of its domestic fleet that will allow it to offer more flights each day in Chicago and increase the average number of seats on each U.S. flight by nearly 30 percent.
Chicago-based United is retiring some aging aircraft and swapping regional jets for new, bigger planes. But after a year that saw United delay delivery of new aircraft as the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a near-halt, it’s also preparing for growth.
The airline expects to hire roughly 25,000 employees in unionized positions to staff and maintain the additional aircraft, including as many as 3,000 people in Chicago.
“The leisure business is already back to basically 100 percent. Business travel is on the rebound. We have full faith and confidence in that recovery,” said Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella.
The new aircraft order — the largest in United’s history — will add 50 Boeing 737 Max 8s, 150 737 Max 10s and 70 Airbus A321neos to its fleet over roughly the next five years. In total, the airline has more than 500 new single-aisle aircraft on order, including 25 Boeing 737 Max jets ordered in March, with 40 set to arrive next year and 138 in 2023.
United declined to comment on the price it paid for the aircraft. The newly purchased planes will replace at least 200 regional jets and some older Boeing 757-200s and Airbus A320s and A319s, United said.
United said the higher seat count will come from using larger planes, not cramming in more seats.
“We’re keeping the same comfort standards we have today on this new fleet,” Nocella said.
United uses 50-seat regional jets on about a third of its domestic flights but hopes to cut that to 10 percent in the next few years, using them only on flights to smaller cities, Nocella said. Customers tend to prefer bigger planes, which are also more efficient, he said.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the share of United’s domestic flights on regional jets could drop from 42 percent in 2019 to roughly 4 percent by 2026, according to a presentation from the airline’s investor event Tuesday.
In addition to adding more seats to each flight, the growth is also expected to add roughly 100 flights per day in Chicago and other non-coastal hubs, Nocella said.
The new aircraft will give United roughly 75 percent more first class and Economy Plus seats, which have extra legroom, on domestic flights than it had in 2019. The regional jets being replaced did not have premium seats.
The upgraded seats can be popular with business travelers, who have been slower to return than vacationers, said Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst and president of the Atmosphere Research Group.
“They recognize the battle for the business traveler is going to be more intense going forward, especially if the business travel market is going to be smaller in the next few years,” Harteveldt said.
Premium seats are far more lucrative than coach seats, and they appeal to vacationers willing to pay for a more comfortable flight, too, he said.
Every seat will have a seatback entertainment screen and access to electrical power and Wi-Fi. Planes also will have larger overhead bins, with enough space for every passenger to store a bag, the airline said.
United plans to retrofit its current fleet of single-aisle jets to match the amenities of the new ones by 2025. While about 200 of those planes have seatback screens, hundreds don’t.
The larger new jets, particularly the A321neo, will also provide opportunities to fly to additional destinations, said George Dimitroff, analyst at aviation data company Cirium.
“The A321 is more expensive but offers transatlantic range that can be used from the East Coast or even Chicago to European cities and South America,” he said.
United declined to comment on plans for additional destinations using the new aircraft.
Placing such a large aircraft order on the heels of a pandemic that devastated the industry may seem like strange timing, but U.S. domestic travel is seeing a strong recovery and the deliveries will be spread over several years, said John Grant, senior analyst with aviation data firm OAG.
“United had an aging fleet, and they put an order in for … aircraft that will support their growth as the markets recover,” he said.