Unions push airlines to pledge they’ll avoid stock buybacks, invest in improved service

DALLAS — Labor unions are pressuring U.S. airlines not to buy back their own stock but instead spend the money on hiring more workers and fixing problems that caused widespread flight delays and cancellations this summer.
The unions said Thursday that the four largest U.S. airlines spent more than $39 billion on stock buybacks from 2014 through 2019 rather than making investments to help employees and passengers.
The airlines are currently barred from buying back their own shares as a condition of $54 billion in federal pandemic aid, but that prohibition ends after Sept. 30. Union officials worry that buybacks will come back now that most U.S. airlines have returned to profitability after huge losses in 2020 and 2021.
The unions, which represent pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, baggage handlers and other workers, launched a campaign and petition drive that portrays buyouts as a giveaway to Wall Street and a tool for airline executives to boost their own stock-based compensation.
“We paused the greed in aviation for a little while,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. She blamed “greed that ran rampant before COVID” with leaving airlines understaffed.
The unions asked airlines to pledge to forgo buybacks until until airlines fix their “operational meltdowns” and reach new labor contracts — unions are seeking substantial wage increases.
A union representative said Thursday that none of the airlines immediately agreed to the pledge.
The chief financial officer of American Airlines, Derek Kerr, said in a recent interview that buybacks are not on the table.
“There is no plan to do any share repurchases. All of our excess liquidity will go to pay off debt,” Kerr said. A spokesman said Thursday that is still American’s position.
Charles Tharp, a Boston University management professor who advises corporate boards on compensation, said raising employee pay and buying back stock are separate decisions.
When companies approve buybacks, “it does look like I’m choosing to serve shareholders instead of employees,” he said, “but that assumes you would give the raise to employees if you didn’t buy back shares, which probably isn’t the case.”
Tharp said if companies believe they need to raise pay to be competitive, they will make that decision regardless of whether they buy back shares.