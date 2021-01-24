Union Gospel Mission expecting to open Lewiston thrift store in February

Used clothing, furniture, toys and books are some of the items Union Gospel Mission plans to sell at a thrift store, tentatively set to debut Feb. 12, at 419 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston.
“It’s going to be an upscale thrift store,” said Phil Altmeyer, executive director of ministries at Union Gospel Mission in Spokane. “There are just some unique items that show up at thrift stores. That’s why people love to shop there.”
The retail outlet will be the first Union Gospel Mission operation in the property acquired earlier this year that previously housed a number of businesses, including a Sears store.
“The building was sitting vacant,” Altmeyer said. “It didn’t make sense not to use it in a strategic (way).”
Union Gospel Mission plans to open emergency overnight housing for men, women and children at the site, with a capacity not yet determined, and to offer services such as referrals for those who need help finding work or overcoming addictions, he said.
But that project will take more than a year to get off the ground, partly because Union Gospel Mission needs to raise money for it.
“We want to be a drug-free, sober environment to help them move toward recovery or employment,” Altmeyer said. “We’re not interested in being a shelter where people can come and just hang out and continue destructive behavior.”
Union Gospel Mission chose to locate in Lewiston for a number of reasons, including an unmet need for emergency overnight housing, and because residents of this area are already using the organization’s programs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, he said.
Those operations include a men’s overnight shelter in Spokane that can house as many as 185, and an overnight crisis shelter there for women and children with a capacity of as many as 75.
Union Gospel Mission also runs two recovery centers, one in Spokane and another in Coeur d’Alene, each of which can house 50 to 60 people.
The centers are places where women can stay with their children while they get treatment for addiction or trauma like domestic violence.
“When they leave they have a job, and we’ve worked on the root issue that caused the addiction,” Altmeyer said.
