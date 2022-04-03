A half-decade quest to find a rare stone ended in a box next to my bed.
About four times a year when the seasons are changing, I organize everything in my bedroom, going through clothing, keeping what fits and stashing out-of-season garments in an extra closet.
The exercise surprisingly always yields significant monetary savings that make it well worth the weekend day sacrificed to the chore.
It’s one of several simple things almost any person can do to improve their personal finances that I will be writing about in the coming months. The columns will appear in the Business section intermittently as the news cycle permits.
This practice of treasuring what you have and letting go of what no longer serves you gained renewed popularity in 2011 with the release of Marie Kondo’s book, “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up.”
I agree with Kondo. It’s comforting to limit your possessions to what you have room to savor and keep organized. But the monetary benefits are significant, too.
When the fake pearl surfaced, I had already located two things I was planning to buy in coming months — a khaki-colored skirt for work and a pair of bicycle gloves.
The gloves still had the tags on them, but I have no recollection of where I got them. And assuming I could even find a skirt of decent quality that fit, that’s at least $50 in savings right there.
If that had been my only reward, I would have been happy. But discovering the stone put this round of quarterly organization into a whole new stratosphere.
The stone is one of four that form the center of flowers on the pendant of a treasured, antique, bronze-colored necklace that belonged to my grandmother. More than five years ago, the stone fell out, essentially ruining the necklace.
I took it to jewelers, who combed through their drawers and contacted experts in the industry.
They told me that it was impossible to replace because of the age of the piece. Even if one were found it would probably not match since one manufactured when the necklace was created, possibly as long as 100 years ago, would likely have faded at a different rate than the ones in the necklace.
The jewelers suggested using a stone of another color. But I couldn’t bring myself to do that. I had too many memories wrapped up in the necklace.
My mother allowed me to wear it in high school. It has fantastic range. It makes t-shirts and jeans look upscale and formal dresses feel even more elegant. I loved it so much that I wore it in one of my senior portraits.
Somehow it didn’t get lost in a series of moves in my young adult life that took me from Omaha, to the Chicago suburbs, to Window Rock, Ariz., Boise, Idaho Falls and eventually Lewiston.
Every time I wore it, its sturdiness and beauty reminded me of those same traits in its two previous owners, my maternal grandmother and my mother, women I greatly admire.
After I located the stone, restoring the necklace was easy. I stopped by The Diamond Shop in Lewiston. Within minutes, Jon Copeland, a master jeweler with more than 40 years of experience, glued the missing piece back into place, giving me something priceless that will last at least another half century.
