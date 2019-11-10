The Lewiston law firm of Clements, Brown & McNichols has added two attorneys.
Tully FitzMaurice is a Grangeville native, who earned his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. Fitz-Maurice most recently was a deputy prosecuting attorney in Ada County.
Andrew Pluskal is originally from Boston and received his law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. Pluskal is relocating to north central Idaho after serving as a law clerk for U.S. Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit Judge N. Randy Smith.