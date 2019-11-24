A Colfax automotive repair shop that dedicates time each week to repair vehicles at little or no cost for families who lack safe transportation is one of five Washington businesses recognized for efforts to help those in need.
Bunyard Automotive received the Washington Secretary of State’s Corporations for Communities Award and the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman also won the same honors for the second time, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office.
The business has contributed money to Habitat for Humanity and Whitman County Food Pantries. In addition, SEL raised $470,000 for science and math programs in schools. Its employees are given $100 per year to donate to an educational institution of their choice.