Two L-C Valley banks have new managers

A Lewiston City councilwoman has been named the manager of Zions Bank’s Lewiston branch.
Cari Miller will be responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and the management of the branch in her new role.
She took the position after working at Washington Trust Bank where she most recently was Lewiston branch manager.
Prior to joining Washington Trust Bank, Miller was branch manager of the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston from 2012-15 and served as a logistics officer in the U.S. Army.
Outside of work, Miller volunteers for the Clearwater Economic Development Association, the Idaho Foodbank and the Lewiston School District, according to a news release from Zions Bank.
Miller replaces Doug Purdy who is now a vice president and Clarkston branch manager for Columbia Bank.