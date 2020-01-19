Two 2½-hour classes for entrepreneurs will be held later this month at the Lewis-Clark State College Small Business Development Center in Lewiston.
One is titled “The Business Model Canvas and Value Proposition.” Participants will put together nine blocks on a single page to help them describe, design or alter their businesses. The $25 class starts at 9 a.m. Friday at the center at 406 Main St.
The second is called “Easy Business Start.” Students in that course will learn about making projections, evaluating the feasibility of their concepts and raising capital. They will be given materials such as checklists and plan templates. The $25 class starts at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 at the center.
Pre-registration is required and is available by calling (208) 792-2465.