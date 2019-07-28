Just weeks after its debut, the Love Shack Kitchen in Lewiston is selling so much barbecued meat that the owners have already purchased a second smoker.
The owners of the food truck, Paul Hyman and his wife, Stacey Jones-Hyman, credit their success to the thought they put into developing their dishes.
Two of their most popular items are pulled pork with macaroni and cheese ($12) and a po’boy sandwich with chopped brisket, ($9 for a half; $17 for a whole).
The meats, as well as the bread and the macaroni and cheese, are cooked over a combination of apple, mesquite and oak woods to give them a sweet, earthy flavor.
The meats are left on the fire for long periods of time at low heat.
“They’re basting in their own butter to make them tender,” Hyman said.
Their bread is made in New Orleans, where the area’s water gives it special qualities.
“It has a crisp, light, flaky outside and a pillowy inside,” Jones-Hyman said.
Deciding what to put on the menu and how to prepare it was a process that began not long after they met online about five years ago.
They bonded over their passion for cooking.
She worked at Neo Cafe, a short-lived Lewiston restaurant, and at Rookies Sports Pub in Clarkston.
He’s a chef who was working in Pullman for a company that did high-end catering for sororities and fraternities, after more than 20 years in hospitality. He started out in his hometown of New Orleans, learning in places like Commander’s Palace, the upscale Cajun creole restaurant where Emeril Lagasse got his start.
Before long, they were traveling all over the country, eating in restaurants, looking for elements they could replicate in their own business.
They decided to start with a food truck partly to keep overhead low. Their first few weeks were in Moscow, before moving the truck to Lewiston where they are at the future site of Groundwork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Love Shack Kitchen will provide food there when the beer tap room opens later this summer.
They do catering and special events on the weekends.
“We wanted the freedom to go and see the people,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
Love Shack Kitchen
Where: 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
Details: Catering and special events, (509) 552-5171