The Lewis-Clark State College Small Business Development Center in Lewiston will offer several workshops for entrepreneurs in February.
Titles, times and prices of classes at the center at 406 Main St. are:
- Crisis? What Crisis? — 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 6, $25.
- Accounting and Business Record Basics — 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7, $25.
- Converting Social Media Likes to Customers — 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, $25.
- Small Business Website Planning, Content and Decisions — 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 21, $25.
- QuickBooks Basics Part 1 — 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 28. This course is the first part of a two-session series that costs $90. The second class will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 6.
Preregistration is required and available by calling (208) 792-2465.