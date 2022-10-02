BOISE — For the first time in more than a quarter century, momentum for train lines in Western U.S. states may be on the fast track.

Idaho’s elected officials have renewed their efforts to bring passenger trains back to the Mountain West, after Congress passed the federal infrastructure bill last year with bipartisan support. In November, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion spending package, which includes major funding to expand the nation’s passenger rail network.

