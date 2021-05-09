Simple mathematics explains the prevalence of “help wanted” signs throughout north central Idaho.
The number of people in the workforce is dropping in all five counties in the region, including Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis, according to a recent written analysis issued by Kathryn Tacke, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.
Latah County has seen its labor pool decrease by 640 to 19,785 in the last year, one of the largest recent contractions.
The decrease is happening at a time when strong logging, construction and manufacturing sectors, as well a rebound of the tourism industry back to pre COVID-19 levels, are driving the demand for workers.
An aging population is one reason for the labor pool becoming shallower, Tacke wrote.
In the area’s largest county, Nez Perce County, for example, the number of people between the ages of 15 and 24 has fallen by 9 percent between 2000 and 2019.
“Today’s teens are less likely to participate in the labor force — concentrating more on school and related activities,” Tacke wrote.
In 1999, 12 percent of the people employed in Nez Perce County were 55 years old and older. That percentage climbed to 24 percent in 2019.
“In the next few years, we can expect about 550 people to retire each year (in Nez Perce County),” she wrote.
COVID-19 aggravated the trend throughout the region. A number of people are reluctant to work because they fear being exposed to the virus, especially if they have preexisting conditions or reside with someone who is vulnerable to being infected.
“It’s become harder to find child and elder care during the last year, forcing some women to temporarily withdraw from the labor force,” Tacke wrote.