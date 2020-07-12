Sheila Hasselstrom hopes lamb chops, leg of lamb and lamb burgers become more common on the tables of regional eateries and homes in the coming months.
For the first time ever, the Winchester-area sheep rancher is selling her product directly to customers after coronavirus shutdowns disrupted most of the traditional markets for her animals.
“This year I have my largest crop of lambs, and the outlook is not that great,” Hasselstrom said.
Typically she sells her sheep in auctions at livestock yards or to buyers who pick up the animals at her ranch.
From there, they go to feedlots before being processed for high-end restaurants and cruise ships.
COVID-19 is changing that. The hospitality industry was among the first to see dramatic declines when the pandemic struck, and it is not clear when it will rebound.
Restaurants and cruise ships are hard to operate while complying with precautions being taken to slow the spread of the disease. And with many employees around the world still out of work, many people can’t afford luxuries such as travel or dining out.
“Our American lamb market has taken a tumble,” Hasselstrom said.
Compounding those challenges are issues with food processing. Meat packing plants have been vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks for a number of reasons, including how close employees work together.
If packing plants are temporarily shuttered, there’s nowhere for animals to go when they are ready at feedlots.
“This could hurt, and I’m uncertain about what’s going to happen,” Hasselstrom said. “It’s still kind of a waiting game.”
She has been building her flock into an increasingly lucrative part of the farm and ranch she and her husband, Eric Hasselstrom, have run for a quarter century.
She has always been an equal partner in the work of the business, doing tasks such as driving the combine during harvest. The sheep started eight years ago, when they sold hay to a customer who couldn’t pay and instead gave them 50 head of the animals. Hasselstrom took responsibility for raising them.
“It was something in my family background, and I connected with it,” she said.
The sheep fit well with raising wheat. The Hasselstroms grow mixes of plants like oats, black peas, garbanzo beans, cabbage and clover in their wheat fields in off years and allow the sheep to graze the crops. The animals leave behind a nutrient-dense manure that improves soil health for wheat the following year.
She gradually added to the numbers, learning the ropes along the way. Since she was a small-volume rancher, she would find other producers who had sheep ready at the same time and partner with them to find buyers.
This year, she was big enough to hire an employee and had enough sheep that she wasn’t going to need to partner with another rancher to sell them.
Then COVID-19 reached the United States, forcing her to change course. She had six sheep butchered this summer and is trying to get a sense of whether she can sell roasts, ground meat and chops directly to families and restaurant owners.
If it goes well, Hasselstrom may sell more meat that way and also accept orders for half and whole sheep. But that plan is contingent on getting spots at area butcher shops, which she has heard are overwhelmed because of other producers taking a similar approach.
“It’s one more (thing) we’re trying so we can continue to raise sheep,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.