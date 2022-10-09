’Tis the season for temporary labor

A truck arrives April 1 at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New York.

 AP Eduardo Munoz Avarez

NEW YORK — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made last week, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

