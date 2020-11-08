Burger King customers will be able to play more than 100 family-friendly computer games for free at their tables when the restaurant opens at 223 Thain Road in Lewiston as early as January.
Gaming consoles will be placed at tables and booths as a way to encourage people to eat their food at the restaurant, which also will air sporting events on televisions, said Andrew Geiger, managing director of Wait For It.
Geiger’s company is one of his family’s businesses that together own 22 Burger Kings in Idaho, California and Washington, including the one on 21st Street in Lewiston.
“We do well there,” he said. “We’re excited to have a brand new store.”
Whether the existing Lewiston Burger King will remain open or close after the new one debuts hasn’t yet been decided, he said.
The construction of a new Burger King is one of several changes happening along the busy Thain Road corridor in the Lewiston Orchards.
A car wash is being built near El Sombrero in the 400 block of Thain Road on a lot where plans submitted to the city of Lewiston also show another commercial building and a spot for a restaurant that hasn’t yet been identified.
Not far away, Rants & Raves Brewery recently opened at 138 Thain Road. The business was founded in 2016 in Moscow, where it brews its beer, and it had a second location in Riggins that closed last year.
The general manager, Neil Marzolf, introduced his beers to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley at events like the summertime Lewiston Food Truck Night at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds and Lewiston’s annual Earth Day celebration.
Some of the most popular are Dragon Hunter Red, #Duck Face Blond and Frosty A-- India Pale Ale.
Dragon Hunter is a “red ale with a nice caramel finish,” Marzolf said. “It’s not a bitter beer.”
Duck Face is brewed with lemongrass and tastes a little like Budwesier while Frosty A-- is an IPA that ranks right in the middle of the International Bitterness Units scale.
“It’s a piney IPA with a very smooth finish,” he said.
In addition to beer, Rants & Raves has a food menu that features hamburgers such as its Bacon Slayer, that is topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Rants & Raves’ house-made chipotle mayonnaise.
Opening during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, but financially was the right move for the business, Marzolf said, partly because he had leased the Lewiston building before COVID-19 began spreading in the United States.
“It’s been difficult,” he said. “It’s been a fiscal hardship, no doubt about it.”
Still, Marzolf plans even more expansion. Idaho limits breweries to a single external tap room, but in Washington they can have as many as 20. One of the first Rants & Raves in the Evergreen State likely will be in Clarkston, he said.
