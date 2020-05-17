The coronavirus pandemic has brought a new awareness of the importance of pathologists, physicians who typically play a critical behind-the-scenes part in medical care, diagnosing diseases but rarely seeing patients.
Many experts believe widespread testing for COVID-19 will help slow the spread of the disease and make it safer for normal activities to resume.
Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory (PRL) hopes to be a part of making that resource available in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
The business owns a testing platform that would allow its professionals to complete coronavirus tests within its laboratory, said its CEO Dr. Alan Peterson, a pathologist, in an email.
“Without the appropriate manufacturer supplies, we cannot perform the test,” Peterson said. “We are working actively with the state departments of health and the manufacturer to obtain priority for (them.) At this time, we have not been given priority, but remain hopeful that we will be granted access soon.”
While the pandemic has brought more attention to the type of work PRL does, the business has played a vital role in medical care in the region for decades. It completes thousands of tests per day, helping physicians reach accurate diagnoses so they can manage or cure patients’ illnesses.
Business Profile spoke with Peterson via email about the coronavirus, the work PRL does and the future of the company.
Business Profile: Even though PRL can’t do coronavirus tests yet, it is still helping the region in the pandemic. What is that role?
Dr. Alan Peterson: Our main role is to facilitate COVID testing for our various clients by providing them with test kits for acquiring samples from their patients for testing. PRL is actively pursuing the ability to provide COVID testing in-house on current testing platforms. Currently, we are not able to perform COVID testing within our laboratory due to (testing substance) supply limitations. We receive the collected samples from our clients and send them to various state and commercial reference laboratories for testing.
BP: What can you share about why it has been challenging to offer more coronavirus testing?
AP: Every country in the world is being impacted, and each is trying to obtain test kits (swabs and viral transport media) and (testing substances) at the same time. Many of the components are made overseas and in countries that have been hard hit by the virus, further hampering production. The current supply chain does not have the capacity to match the current demand. Early in the pandemic, the challenge was test development, which had its own difficulties. Now the challenge is scaling up production and distribution of necessary testing supplies to perform the tests.
BP: What new precautions is PRL taking because of coronavirus?
AP: PRL has adopted the same precautions as the facilities in which our laboratories are based. These include employee screening at the beginning of each shift for COVID-like symptoms, potential exposures and assessment for fever. Additionally, while on shift, employees are masked and asked to (wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.)
BP: How did the temporary suspension of a lot of nonemergency care affect PRL?
AP: Like everyone in health care, and most other industries, we have seen a significant reduction in volume.
BP: Outside of coronavirus, what trends do you see in the industry?
AP: The biggest innovations I see in pathology are more patient-specific diagnosis and treatment of malignant tumors based upon the patient’s genetic makeup and drug susceptibility of individual cancers.
There is (also) intense competition between manufacturers to create new analyzers and test platforms that produce faster results with less blood (and) sample volume and utilization of less testing (substance). Lowering the testing (substance) utilization helps labs reduce expenditures by lowering supply costs.
BP: Cars with the PRL emblem driving through town are one of the most public faces of your business. What is the purpose of those vehicles?
AP: Our courier cars are delivering reports and picking up specimens for testing from various clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, on the Palouse and on the (Camas) Prairie for delivery to the main clinical lab at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and to the anatomic pathology lab on Juniper Drive in Lewiston. There are set routes that are performed daily, along with many unscheduled trips to pick up urgent specimens.
BP: Unlike with a family physician or surgeon, patients typically don’t see the doctors at PRL, yet they play an important role in care. What can you share about that?
AP: Literally, pathology means the study of diseases. The role of a pathologist is to examine ... body tissues (and) communicate results with medical providers. A friend of mine often categorizes pathologists (and radiologists) as “doctor’s doctors.”
BP: What is the relationship between PRL and the area’s large health care institutions?
AP: PRL provides exclusive clinical and anatomic pathology services for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (in Lewiston) and Tri-State Memorial Hospital (in Clarkston). We also provide anatomic pathology and some clinical lab reference testing for Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Garfield Memorial Hospital in Pomeroy and Valley Medical Center in Lewiston. We provide clinical reference lab testing for Whitman County in Colfax.
In addition to testing, our pathologists also serve as (the) laboratory medical (directors) for (St. Joe’s), Tri-State, Washington State University, Clearwater Valley Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Syringa Hospital and Garfield Memorial Hospital.
BP: What can we expect to see in the future at PRL?
AP: In 2019, PRL opened a testing site at a Spokane medical clinic. We would like to further expand into Spokane, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene.
Dr. Alan C. Peterson
Job title: CEO/pathologist at Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory
Age: 52
Education: Completed his medical degree at the University of Kansas, followed by residency and credentialing at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Work history: Worked in western Kansas and Cheyenne, Wyo., before relocating to Lewiston 14 years ago.
Family: Wife, Angie; two sons, Maxwell, 20, and Charlie, 18.
Civic involvement: PRL supports the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, safe and sober high school celebrations in the area, Distinguished Young Women events in Lewiston and Clarkston and nonprofit hospital foundations in the region.
Hobbies: Spending time with family; skiing, kayaking, riding motorcycles and hunting.
About Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory
Dr. Carl Koenen moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1963 after completing an anatomic and clinical pathology residency in Wisconsin. Koenen was joined the following year by Dr. Harry Chinchinian. Together they founded PRL in 1968, after purchasing the clinical lab equipment from the Sisters of St. Joseph Hospital.
PRL has four pathologists: Dr. Alan C. Peterson, Dr. David M. Tretheway; Dr. Rebecca Fulton and Dr. Elizabeth Dacey. The number of employees fluctuates, but is usually between 115 and 125. PRL’s service territory includes north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and Spokane. The business is an independent, Idaho-based, professional corporation.
PRL does a variety of tests such as cultures that are used to identify infections, biopsies of tumors, Pap smears and complete blood count analyses that detect issues such as infections, anemia and leukemia.