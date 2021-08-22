A former Hawaiian and his wife are bringing the cuisine and culture of his previous home to Clarkston at Ho’okipa’s Teriyaki Hut, a food trailer they opened in the parking lot of 360 Gymnastics, 1489 Poplar St.
One of the most popular dishes is a teriyaki chicken plate that sells for $8.50, said Albert Szakacs, who owns the business with his wife of 14 years, Amy Szakacs.
The entree features 6 to 8 ounces of chicken thigh meat marinated for three days in a sweet teriyaki, soy and ginger sauce, served over thinly sliced cabbage with two scoops of sticky rice and a scoop of macaroni salad, he said.
Beverages include bubble tea and shaved ice in warmer months.
The business is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule is subject to change, depending on what is happening with their three children, three stepchildren and three grandchildren. Plus they may take the business to special events in the future.
“It’s been so busy right off the start,” he said. “The first day was incredible. We sold out.”
Customers eat the food at a picnic table, standing near the food trailer, in their cars or they take what they have ordered to eat somewhere else.
Opening Ho’okipa’s Teriyaki Hut is part of a significant lifestyle change for the Szakacses, who thought carefully about how to match their talents with their venture in planning the business.
Before relocating to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, he worked long hours as a kitchen manager for a restaurant chain in the Nampa area.
That position was his most recent in a series of jobs in a 30-year career in the restaurant and hotel industry that also included working as a luau and banquet chef for Marriott.
She was a retention agent in customer service for AT&T and also has worked in the front of the house at restaurants as a cashier and waitress.
They sold their house in southern Idaho. Then they invested what they made into the new business with the hope of having more control over their destiny and the ability to adjust their hours based on the needs of their family.
The business’ name, Ho’okipa, reflects that approach and the importance the Szakacses place on the joy people derive from their family, friends and communities. It means hospitality or generosity in Hawaiian.
“The more we laugh and love, the more we live longer,” he said.
Lewiston Taco Bell will reopen by end of September
Taco Bell expects to be serving Mexican fast-food at its Lewiston store on 21st Street by mid- to late September.
The location is temporarily closed while crews remodel its interior and exterior and replace furniture.
During the renovation, the Taco Bell just a few miles away at 450 Bridge St. in Clarkston near Albertsons remains open.
Gym makes fitness more accessible in Genesee
GENESEE — Wanting to make exercise more convenient for the 1,050 residents of Genesee, a mother of two with a full-time job has started a fitness center in the small town where she resides.
Genesee Fitness, at 141 W. Walnut St., gives its members 24-hour-a-day access with codes to exercise equipment such as elliptical machines, treadmills, stationary bicycles and weights, said Megan Williams, who owns the business with her husband, Tyler Williams.
“It’s designed for people to create their own workout system and learn new things based on what their needs are,” she said.
The gym is staffed 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Friday, 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Employees can enroll new members and answer questions about the machines during those hours.
Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 can use the gym with their parents. Teenagers who are 16 and 17 can have memberships of their own with their parents’ approval.
The cost is $55 a month per person and includes use of a tanning bed. Discounts are available for families, teenagers, seniors and those who commit to multi-month memberships.
Opening the fitness center comes less than a year after Williams gave up the membership she had to a Lewiston gym she loved when she moved to Genesee.
As much as she likes staying in shape, she realized she usually wouldn’t have time to drive 60 minutes roundtrip for a 30-minute workout in between juggling her other responsibilities. Williams is an appeals specialist with Regence BlueShield of Idaho, a senior in the business program at Lewis-Clark State College and the mother of two daughters. The youngest is in preschool, and the oldest is in high school.
So far, a number of town residents have joined the gym, including many who, like her, have busy schedules, she said. Among them are student athletes building strength or endurance for team sports, middle-aged adults maintaining fitness routines and seniors who are reinforcing skills they learned in physical therapy.
“It’s really important to me that our community feels at home when they are at the gym,” she said.
Additional information is available by emailing geneseefit@gmail.com.
Elected officials preserve tax options for Port of Lewiston
The Port of Lewiston could require the taxpayers of Nez Perce County to contribute as much as $550,000 for a capital project in a single year in the future without seeking approval from the registered voters who live within the jurisdiction.
The option, called forgone taxes, is available because of Idaho state rules governing how much money taxing districts like the port can receive.
Commissioners have kept the port’s annual share of property taxes at $405,000 for about 10 years, even though they are allowed to increase that by as much as 3 percent each year without going to voters, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld at a recent port commission meeting.
When taxing districts don’t take the 3 percent raise, they are allowed to retain the right to claim what it would have generated at a later date, he said.
Previously, that happened automatically, but last year the rules changed and the commission or elected officials of a taxing district must now pass a resolution to have the authority to reclaim the money in the future, he said.
The port commissioners didn’t do that last year, but this year at a recent port meeting, added about $15,000 to the amount the port could receive from taxpayers in the future for capital projects.
The Port of Lewiston now has about $550,000 it could add once for capital projects to what it would get in property taxes along with its $405,000 annual levy, Doeringsfeld said.
Expansions of broadband for telecommunications and a new dock or crane are examples of ways the port could use the additional money, Doeringsfeld said.
If the project costs less than the amount available, the difference could be saved for a later date.
“We don’t know what circumstances might arise sometime in the future,” Doeringsfeld said. “This way you have the ability to utilize this.”
Rural Latah County town losing bank in the fall
TROY, Idaho — Umpqua Bank is closing its branch at 424 S. Main St. in Troy on Oct. 29.
Those who have accounts at the financial institution are being encouraged to do their banking through a cellphone app, which offers the same personal experience provided by local locations, according to a letter Umpqua sent to customers about the closure.
“A financial expert (can) help you manage your money in real time, wherever you are, through text,” according to the letter. “From lost cards to home loans to savings plans, your dedicated banker is just a simple click away.”
Umpqua’s Moscow branch will continue to operate at 609 S. Washington St.
Valley Vision elects officers
Troy Ledgerwood, president of the Credit Bureau of Lewiston-Clarkston, will serve as the chair of Valley Vision for the 2021-22 year.
Other Valley Vision officers this year are vice chair, Michelle Bly, vice president and regional manager of TD&H Engineering; treasurer, Su Brown, a retired accountant; and secretary, Ann Watkins, account executive and partner at Martin Insurance.
Their one-year terms run through the beginning of August 2022. Valley Vision is a not-for-profit, economic development group supported by public and private money.
