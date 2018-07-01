A longtime Moscow business - Northwest River Supplies - has received the first economic development property tax exemption in Latah County.
The county commissioners granted the exemption, which is expected to provide significant economic development benefits to the county.
NRS will begin adding about 100,000 square feet to its roughly 43,000-square-foot warehousing facility - located in the former Tidyman's building on South Blaine Street - as part of a roughly $13 million project in early July.
Latah County Commissioners unanimously agreed last week to exempt 75 percent of the increase in the base value of NRS' property on Blaine Street for five years starting in 2019.
The exemption is directly linked to NRS' proposed investments.
Latah County Assessor Pat Vaughan said the county commissioners consider property tax exemptions yearly for religious, charitable, private and nonprofit institutions, but it has never considered a business under the 2008 law for economic developers.
Vaughan said commissioners can exempt a portion of a new development value or the entire project development value for a period of no more than five years. He said commissioners cannot remove the existing project area's property tax from the tax roll.
When NRS' exemption expires, the full value - or about $13 million - will be entered into the property roll, and taxing districts will have an increased budget authority, Vaughan said.
"We are aware of the financial impact this decision will have on the county, but we also believe, from a long-term perspective, there's mutual benefit from all parties," said NRS Chief Financial Officer Tony Mangini. "So that's why I feel comfortable making this request."
The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency, city of Moscow and Partnership for Economic Prosperity sent letters to the county commissioners in support of NRS' temporary partial exemption.
"NRS has been a great community partner, a great presence in this community, and we're excited to see this project move forward," said Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Bill Belknap.
Commissioner Dave McGraw said while sometimes businesses take advantage of the exemption and move their operations before the exemption expires, he does not foresee NRS following in those footsteps.
"They're an integral part of what Moscow is," McGraw said.
Commissioner Tom Lamar said it is apparent that NRS' proposed development will have a "demonstrable economic benefit to Latah County."
"Hopefully it demonstrates that Latah County is here and open for business," McGraw said.
NRS' headquarters is located at 2009 S. Main St. in Moscow, and the company owns or leases several other spaces in town, including the South Blaine Street warehouse it acquired in 2006.
Mangini said NRS is running out of space to manage its inventory and staff, prompting the expansion.
The extra roughly 100,000 square feet - 70,000 of which will be dedicated for warehousing and 30,000 for offices and its showroom - will be attached to the north side of the existing building and extend into the parking lot, Mangini said.
He said the business' plan is to first complete the warehousing space and the shell of the office space. As finances permit, Mangini said NRS will finish the office space and eventually make the site its corporate headquarters.
Mangini said he hopes to have the warehousing portion completed by the end of the year and the office's shell done by early 2019. He said the hope is to fully move the business' operations into the building by 2020 or 2021.
NRS has been 100 percent employee-owned since the end of 2013; it employs about 108 people.
Mangini told the commissioners the expansion will help the business grow, create job opportunities and recruit new talent.
