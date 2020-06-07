Straw salvage: New uses for waste product

At least one paper company has introduced products featuring raw materials from Columbia Pulp’s 140,000-square-foot plant along the Snake River near Starbuck, Wash.
Mohawk Fine Papers is blending “responsibly sourced wood fibers” with wheat straw pulp from eastern Washington to make paper and envelopes, according to a Mohawk news release.
The products are part of a new line introduced on Earth Day, April 22, using renewable resources such as hemp and recycled cotton fiber.
The wheat gives the paper special qualities, according to the news release from the company that describes itself as the largest, privately-owned manufacturer of fine papers, envelopes and specialty materials for printing in North America.
“Each sheet of Mohawk Renewal Straw tells an origin story,” according to the news release.
“Both Harvest White and Wheat shades take their cue from the 30 percent straw fibers used in each sheet. With subtle fiber inclusions, these papers are unique in the market.”
Mohawk’s adaptation of wheat straw pulp is a promising sign for the future of Columbia Pulp, which began operations in September, said Mike Schock, a founder and vice president of the company.
“I am absolutely thrilled with the commercial side,” Schock said.
Manufacturing pulp from wheat straw, though, has proven to be more challenging than anticipated.
Just before Columbia Pulp temporarily discontinued operations in March because of coronavirus, it was making 50 to 60 tons per day of pulp and had 106 employees, Schock said.
That compares with projections of 100 tons a day for that month and an overall plant capacity of 400 tons a day.
That’s largely because Columbia Pulp is a pioneer, inventing dozens of new methods to turn straw into something that can be sold commercially. Previously, straw was considered waste and a top source of man-made particulate air pollution in Washington State when it was burned.
Managers are using the temporary shut down to remove bottlenecks so operations go more smoothly when the plant reopens in late July.
“We’re finding root causes,” Schock said. “We’re fixing them, but it takes time.”
He said he is optimistic about the plant’s future.
“We’re the ones who jumped in and went first and found out how cold (the water) is and where the sharks are,” he said.
He’s also excited about the possibilities of resuming activity at a research and development site in Pomeroy.
Columbia Pulp employees perfected the operation on a small scale in Pomeroy before they relocated to the plant near Starbuck for its opening.
Once more of the issues are resolved at the main factory, Columbia Pulp expects work on new products at Pomeroy. It also might be a place to experiment with other alternative fibers such as hemp.
“It’s a great place to make product improvements,” Schock said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.