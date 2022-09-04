Starbucks names former PepsiCo exec as new CEO

A Starbucks sign hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh in 2019. The coffee giant said Thursdaythat longtime PepsiCo executive Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1, after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based.

 AP Gene J. Puskar

Starbucks has named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO.

The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based.

