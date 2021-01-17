A magnetic resonance imaging machine and a nuclear medicine camera have been replaced at St. Joseph Regional Center in Lewiston in a $2.7 million upgrade.
The machines are expected to improve images and the comfort of patients, according to a news release from St. Joe’s, which is a part of LifePoint Health, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based health care network with more than 80 hospitals.
The upgrades are part of an effort by the hospital to improve physicians’ ability to diagnose cancer and plan radiation treatment, which also included a new computed tomography system, said St. Joe’s CEO Tim Trottier, in a news release.
The MRI looks at muscles in the joints of the shoulders, hands, elbows and wrists. It also is used to make detailed pictures of the brain to help treat patients with strokes, traumas, muscular dystrophy, tumors and other issues, according to an email from hospital spokeswoman Sam Skinner.
The new MRI machine “increases the detail of the images and the ability to do higher-quality images more quickly,” she said.
It has a wide bore, which will make it possible to image people who are larger or claustrophobic, according to the news release.
A breast imaging table was purchased for the MRI, which will capture clearer images of breasts and enhance the hospital’s ability to do magnetic resonance-guided biopsies, said Dr. Paul Sanchirico, a radiologist and member of St. Joe’s board of directors in the news release.
The nuclear camera and an accompanying software package will increase image specificity in procedures that use small amounts of radiation to create pictures of parts of the body, he said.
“It will increase our ability to image organ function, which is important in detecting and treating diseases of the heart, gastrointestinal tract and kidneys,” Sanchirico said. “It also provides images needed to diagnose and treat thyroid disorders, cancer, tremors, dementia and diseases of the bones.”
Bone scans and studies that look at heart muscles for inadequate blood flow are two procedures the camera will be used for, Skinner said.
“It helps identify damage from heart attack or can be used to … help diagnose coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack,” she said.
