MIDVALE, Utah — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $9.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.
The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $258.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $886.4 million.
Sportsman’s Warehouse shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.61, a climb of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.