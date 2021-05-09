Sparklight attempts to bridge the digital divide with federal dollars
Families struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic might qualify for financial assistance to help pay for internet through Sparklight’s participation in a federal program.
Present and new Sparklight customers living on tribal lands could qualify for as much as $75 off their monthly internet bill, while those living in other are as might get as much as $50 off monthly bills, according to a news release from the company.
Sparklight’s service territory includes Lewiston and Clarkston. Applications are being accepted at sparklight.com/ebb for the money from the Federal Communications Commission Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
Symposium focuses on how to win government contracts
Registration is available for an event that will cover the ins and outs of winning government contracts.
The Idaho Small Business Virtual Contracting Symposium will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The cost is $49.
Sign up is available at bit.ly/ISBVCS2021 for the event organized by the Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center, a part of the Idaho Small Business Development Center.
What is being shared at the symposium could be particularly lucrative for small businesses, because the federal government will be spending $300 billion dollars at ventures in that category this year, according to a news release about the event.
Businesses rally behind Clarkston hospital in fundraiser
Small donations could add up to a lot in a May “Retail Round Up” fundraiser for the Tri-State Hospital Foundation.
The money will support equipment, programs and services at Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus, according to a news release from Tri-State’s foundation.
The businesses are participating in a variety of ways, in some cases soliciting contributions of as little as a few pennies.
McDonald’s restaurants in Lewiston and Clarkston are donating 10 percent of the proceeds from their sales Thursday.
A & B Foods in Lewiston, the Owl Pharmacies in Lewiston and Clarkston, Rick’s Family Foods in Clarkston and Wasem’s Pharmacy & Home Medical in Clarkston are accepting $1 donations for triangles that can have the names of the contributors written on them.
Shoppers can round up to the nearest dollar figure when they make purchases at Early Bird Supply in Clarkston, Erb’s Ace Hardware in Lewiston and JP Scrubs & More in Clarkston and have the extra change go to Tri-State.