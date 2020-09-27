The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center is holding nine free webinars in October.

Five of the sessions are about ways for businesses to improve their websites:

“Important Menus, Titles and Headings,” 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Visual Appearance,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 8.

“Sales Funnel and Calls to Action,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 15.

“Speed and Mobile Concerns,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 22.

“Search Engine Optimization on Site & Off,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 29.

Four of the classes will cover accounting topics:

“Why Good Books are So Important,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 6.

“Organize Your Business Record Keeping,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 13.

“Using Your Balance Sheet Reports,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 20.

Using Your Profit & Loss Statements,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 27.

Additional information is available by calling (208) 792-2465.

