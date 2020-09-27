The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center is holding nine free webinars in October.
Five of the sessions are about ways for businesses to improve their websites:
“Important Menus, Titles and Headings,” 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Visual Appearance,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 8.
“Sales Funnel and Calls to Action,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 15.
“Speed and Mobile Concerns,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 22.
“Search Engine Optimization on Site & Off,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 29.
Four of the classes will cover accounting topics:
“Why Good Books are So Important,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 6.
“Organize Your Business Record Keeping,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 13.
“Using Your Balance Sheet Reports,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 20.
Using Your Profit & Loss Statements,” 1:30 p.m., Oct. 27.
Additional information is available by calling (208) 792-2465.