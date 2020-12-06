Almost any time Sheryl Willoughby looks out the window of the recently rebuilt Stinker Stores station in North Lewiston she sees someone posing for a photograph next to a green dinosaur statue on a strip of grass near the street.
The more than 5-foot-tall, fiberglass apatosaurus, a mascot for Stinker Stores’ fuel provider, Sinclair, is one of dozens of upgrades the company made when it overhauled the decades-old gas station and convenience store, said Willoughby, the North Lewiston store’s manager.
“I think the way this was set up is beautiful,” she said.
Rather than renovate, Stinker Stores temporarily shuttered the location in March, tore down its building, as well as the adjacent former Tip Top Drive Inn restaurant and a house, then started from bare ground.
That approach gave the regional, Boise-based chain a chance to rework almost everything.
The front of the station at 311 22nd St. N. faces south, instead of west, providing more visibility to oncoming traffic on U.S. High-way 12.
The layout was revised to make it quicker for customers to buy gas, Willoughby said.
The fueling center was expanded from eight to 12 spots, and the lanes around the pumps are wider, giving motorists pulling recreational vehicles more space to maneuver.
Parking spaces were placed in front of the convenience store — partly to minimize congestion around the pumps — and the entrances and exits were designed to make it faster to get back onto U.S. Highway 12.
“It’s a better traffic pattern in and out of the store,” Willoughby said.
The exterior and interior aesthetics and amenities were updated, with a mural of a Native American, a fish, the Lewiston Hill, Interstate Bridge and Snake River now adorning the east side of the parking lot.
At 4,500 square feet, the convenience store is triple the size it used to be and includes a full kitchen, expanding the selection of hot foods offered. Breakfast burritos filled with ingredients such as ham, eggs bacon and cheese are big sellers, Willoughby said. A F’real milkshake and smoothie machine also was added.
The store has more natural light, and the aisles were widened to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which makes it feel less crowded, she said.
Previously, the Stinker station had two public restrooms that were accessed from the outside. Now it has four, single-stall unisex bathrooms down a short hallway from the convenience store. Staff clean and resupply them every hour.
The investment Stinker Stores made in North Lewiston is appreciated by its diverse group of customers, that includes business owners, homeless people and travelers, Willoughby said.
The first day the store was open in late October, the customer count exceeded 200 and had grown the following day to the level it was before the temporary closure.
“We’re meeting and exceeding expectations,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.