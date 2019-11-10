PULLMAN — Four community leaders have joined the 23-member Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation board.
Karlene Beaumont, Rock Christeson, Adrian Green and Ray Wallace are serving three-year terms.
Beaumont recently retired from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, where she was a corporate project manager. Christeson is the sales center manager for Swire Coca-Cola in Lewiston, where he oversees distribution operations and market strategy.
Green is a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual financial planning in Pullman. Wallace is a mortgage lender with Homebridge Financial in Pullman, and his family operates Buy the Dozen Donuts.