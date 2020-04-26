PULLMAN — Two employees of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories have been named vice presidents at the company.
Bryan MacDonald is now serving as vice president of information services, and Frank Harrill has been promoted to vice president of security, according to an SEL news release. Both men report to Joey Nestegard, chief business and finance officer.
MacDonald, who has been with SEL for 22 years, began his career as a computer network technician, where he was instrumental in establishing SEL’s Microsoft computing infrastructure. Since then, he has held a variety of titles, including system administrator, data security manager, director of security and, most recently, senior director of information services.
In his new role, MacDonald will continue to lead the company’s global information technology initiatives, ensuring they are consistent and can be expanded around the world as SEL continues to grow.
“In addition to seamlessly managing our global information technology, MacDonald and his team have done a great job quickly scaling up the tools and processes to support the thousands of SEL employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nestegard said in the news release.
Harrill joined SEL in 2016 to lead the company’s physical security team. He had recently retired from a 20-year career in the FBI, where he led investigations of sophisticated cyberattacks, terrorist incidents and other federal crimes.
At SEL, Harrill improved a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week security operations center, its crisis management response plan and the global security strategy that encompasses more than 100 of the company’s locations around the world.
He has also played a vital role in guiding SEL through the pandemic by working to clearly communicate the threat within the company and community, monitoring government responses around the globe and procuring personal protective equipment for employees working on-site.
“(Harill’s) knowledge and expertise have transformed how we protect and ensure the safety of our people, facilities and technology,” Nestegard said.
