Gay and Lee Adams comprehend the potentially devastating impact coronavirus can have on a restaurant.
The mostly-retired couple was returning from Yuma, Ariz., where they spend winters, when municipalities began imposing precautions to slow the spread of the illness.
“They were closing things down as we were driving up the highway,” Gay Adams said.
On the first day of the March trip, everything went normally as they stopped along the way to buy gas or food.
On the second day, they were eating in a casino around 7 p.m. when their waitress told them she had just learned every part of the operation would be suspending operations temporarily in a few hours.
By the last day, it was difficult to find an open public restroom. A number of places, such as fast-food restaurants, were still serving meals, but had closed their bathrooms.
Still, what the Adamses experienced didn’t interfere with their plans to open a new restaurant in Craigmont. Sweets & Eats just debuted in the community, featuring sandwiches and hard ice cream.
The line extended out the door at the town’s recent annual June Picnic, Gay Adams said.
“It has slowed this week, partially due to weather,” she said. “We look forward to the word getting out and building our business.”
Sweets & Eats is one of only a handful of new restaurants to open since coronavirus precautions were loosened in mid-May, according to information from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The Wooden Nickel in Lewiston added food, something it had planned to do since opening last year at its new address, 931 Bryden Ave.
The business is using a commercial air-frying system that cooks and crisps without using any oil for dishes such as breaded chicken breasts, said Danny Weiss, an owner of the Wooden Nickel. The expansion follows being mostly closed for two months because of coronavirus, following a year when it was shut down for the same amount of time for the move and a renovation.
“We felt it was our duty to obey our governor’s orders and help with the battle for a rebound,” Weiss said in a text. “It certainly has been a huge financial struggle, but we think it will be for the better.”
Eric “Preston” Montgomery, owner of Tenacious P’s Teas and Commodities in downtown Lewiston, started a hot dog drive-through in the 2800 block of East Main Street, replacing a barbecue stand that operated in the same Lewiston location.
Similar to Weiss, coronavirus slowed sales and forced Montgomery to rely on his savings account.
“It’s been a challenge,” he said. “But I am slowly digging out of the hole, and I have a good feeling about the future.”
In Craigmont, the Adamses based their business model on an observation they made on a trip to Canada. Every time they entered a new small town, they noticed at least one ice cream parlor that had a parking lot filled with customers.
“Who doesn’t like ice cream?” she said.
One of their specials is cherries jubilee, a treat consisting of vanilla ice cream, warm cherries and a cookie ($4.50).
They also sell sandwiches with meats like turkey, beef and ham and cheeses like American and Swiss, for $3.50.
“We want people to think it’s cheap enough and easy (so) they can come any time, and they don’t have to budget for it,” she said.
Coronavirus didn’t much alter what they are serving. They shelved plans for self-serve hotdogs and nachos in favor of having employees prepare them.
In addition to Sweets & Eats, the building has an apartment and also an event room with space for about 40 that’s available for community gatherings.
Together, the three sources of revenue should allow them to at least get back what they invested in the building, but they aren’t relying on it as their primary income, Gay Adams said.
The Adamses are drawing on decades of experience as entrepreneurs. He had a tree cutting and pest control business and owned a restaurant at one time. She sold shaved ice in the Seattle area for a while.
North central Idaho became their home eight years ago after a brief attempt at living full time in their recreational vehicle. They were in Winchester selling sunglasses at the town’s rodeo when they found a house that met all of their needs and was relatively close to extended family in Nezperce.
They noticed the Craigmont Independent Order of Odd Fellows building was vacant when they arrived in the area and convinced the organization to sell it to them because of their plans to use it as a place where people can socialize, Adams said.
“We’re excited to help out our town and get things a little more exciting,” she said.
