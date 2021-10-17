Sale of Twin City Foods site moving forward

A land deal for the Twin City Foods site in downtown Lewiston is still expected to close by the end of the year.
That update comes from Justin Rasmussen, a real estate broker with Kiemle Hagood in Moscow representing Twin City Foods.
Rasmussen previously told the Lewiston Tribune the buyer, which has been identified only as a Pacific Northwest development firm, is considering building residential and commercial buildings on the 11½-acre property.
What will happen with downtown Lewiston’s largest vacant property, just across a highway and levee from the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, has been up in the air since 2004 when Twin City Foods stopped processing peas at the site.
The 150,000-square-foot plant was dismantled in 2010, and the property has been sitting empty ever since.
Business journal recognizes business with a Clarkston location
Stauffer & Associates, a certified public accounting firm with a Clarkston office, has been named the 22nd Best Place to Work in the Inland Northwest by the Journal of Business for the publication’s 2021 list.
Employees cited pay and benefits as well as a flexible work environment and support for continuing education as reasons they like the firm, which also has an office in Liberty Lake, according to a news release from the business.
The company has 48 employees, including four in Clarkston where it’s adding six positions. One of the partners in the firm is Jeff Uptmor, who was raised in Cottonwood.
The business has specialized expertise in working with tribal organizations and the cannabis industry, according to its website.
Clarkston bar makes a comeback
Rookies, a Sports Pub in Clarkston, has reopened after more than a year’s hiatus because of COVID-19.
The business has the same format it did before the pandemic hit. The bar has eight big-screen televisions that air sporting events. This time of year, Pac-12 college football and National Football League games are popular, said Lisa Lynch, the manager of Rookies, which is owned by her boyfriend, Daron Hough.
“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” Lynch said. “You have a TV in every view.”
They have seven beers on tap, all of which are brewed in the Northwest.
The food menu includes hamburgers like the Cougar Burger ($14.95) that is topped with bacon, ham and Cougar Gold cheese and comes with a choice of french fries, onion rings or made-from-scratch macaroni salad.
Rookies also features its own version of bite-size steak ($22.95) made from a family recipe. That entree comes with a dinner salad and the same choice of sides as the Cougar Burger.
The atmosphere is similar to what it was before coronavirus, aside from precautions such as staff wearing face masks and customers wearing face masks when they’re not at their tables, Lynch said.
So far, the crowds haven’t been as large as they were, but Lynch believes that will change as more people realize they are open, following protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rookies at 509 Diagonal St. in Clarkston opens at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, and at 10 a.m. Saturday. Closing times depend on how busy it is.
Lewiston and Clarkston businesses with same owners move
Main Street Lighting and Inland Metals Electric now are adjacent to each other at 706 and 708 Main St., in downtown Lewiston.
Previously, Main Street Lighting was less than a block away and Inland Metals Electric was in Clarkston.
Both ventures are owned by Craig and Rachel Stubbers, who owned Inland Metals Electric before acquiring Main Street Lighting two years ago.
Main Street Lighting sells more than 100,000 products, including lights, light bulbs, lamps, decor and furniture. It also has a lamp repair service in its basement.
“Having an electrician shop as a partner has been a nice move,” Craig Stubbers said in an email. “We are able to offer installs for those who need it.”
Main Street Lighting is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Bank executive takes new position
A former Wells Fargo employee has joined Washington Trust Bank and is working in Lewiston, Moscow and Pullman.
Casey Holcomb-Hawkes is a relationship manager for Washington Trust Bank’s small business banking team. Holcomb-Hawkes most recently was a regional vice president and district manager with Wells Fargo in Moscow and serves on the boards of Community Action Partnership of North Idaho, Moscow Affordable Housing Trust and United Way of Moscow and Latah County.
Washington Trust Bank employs about 1,000 people and has more than 40 branches in Idaho, Washington and Oregon, including offices in Lewiston, Pullman and Moscow.
Medicare topic of workshop
A two-hour, online workshop titled “Medicare 101” is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
A representative from the Idaho Department of Insurance will explain the basics of Medicare and answer questions during the free session, which is being coordinated with help from the University of Idaho Extension Office, Latah County.
Information about registering is available by calling (208) 883-2241.
