When Greg Posey purchased the Roxy Theater earlier this year, the diesel mechanic planned to spend most of his spare time in the months that followed moving his art studio from his home to the landmark in Lewiston’s increasingly vibrant downtown.
That plan, like so many others hatched before the coronavirus hit, has been shelved temporarily.
Posey and his wife, Hollie Posey, advertising assistant and paper planner with TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, have thoroughly cleaned the building they acquired from Nick Hasselstrom. It had been a setting for religious gatherings.
The theater eventually will be a place where he shows and perhaps sells his artwork — 3D pieces influenced by animatronics, electronics, coding, robotics and steampunk — a futuristic aesthetic inspired by 19th-century machinery.
But the Poseys don’t expect to do much more with their new property until they have a better sense of how the COVID-19 pandem-ic will progress.
Posey is doing what he can to keep others safe from the illness that has sickened more than 30 in the region by making components for face masks with equipment and supplies that otherwise would be used for his hobby.
It started with a request from an acquaintance who wanted a mask for a relative who’s completing his medical residency to be a physician in the New York City area. The acquaintance sought Posey out because of his knack for tinkering.
Posey went online, downloading and tweaking software files that give his 3D printing equipment instructions to make the part of the mask that covers the face and mouth.
He had hundreds of rolls of plastic filament on hand because he uses the material to fabricate pieces in his art.
Within two weeks, he had completed 70 masks that will be ready to go with filters and straps that can be cleaned and reused.
As long as the coronavirus lingers, Posey will make as many masks as he can. Afterward, he intends to get back to his art and transforming the Roxy into a downtown attraction. Classes, an eatery and a gallery are possibilities.
He is excited about more people seeing his work, which has taken over a shop and most of his basement.
“I will put my money, my time and my effort into something just to see if it will go,” Posey said. “I will make it work and it will happen.”
He pours hours into his pastime, putting inanimate objects together, then programming them with movement, sounds and lights.
One time he took a topological map he found online and made a cream-colored, two-dimensional, plastic copy of it called a lithophane. He framed the 10-inch copy in a box that’s backlit with white LED lights.
Another is an animatronic robot head table lamp inspired by a video game. The helmet is a plastic Halloween bucket, and the beard is made from chain mail Posey pieced together by hand. The gas mask is fashioned from two 1950s Komatsu engine oil filters.
When it is turned on, the eyes are lit red and the gas mask glows on and off, making it seem as if the robot is breathing.
Yet another has a midcentury modern, Route 66 feel. It is a life-size plastic hamburger layered with bright green lettuce, a red tomato and orange-yellow cheese sitting on what appears to be a grill.
Posey is intrigued to see what direction his art will take when it can be displayed at the Roxy, a setting that potentially could help him develop a larger following. He’s never sold any of his pieces, but that could change.
“I want to do this on a grander scale,” he said.
