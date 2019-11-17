Two north central Idaho businesses have been honored by U.S. Sen. James Risch.
Hanson Garage of Orofino was the senator’s Idaho small business of the month in October. It was founded more than 100 years ago by Hans “Pete” Hanson and is now owned by brothers Keith and Larry Hanson.
A Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram truck dealership, it also sells and repairs all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.
In Lewiston, Mac’s Vacs was one of 10 veteran-owned Idaho businesses recognized by Risch to mark Veterans Day.