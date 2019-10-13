The demise of Kmart, Shopko and Tri-State Outfitters is forcing Lewiston-Clarkston Valley customers to find new places to shop.
Walmart, for example, is one of the only stores in the region with a large selection of discount clothing for men, women and children.
But many of the products at the retailers Lewiston lost are available elsewhere in the area without ordering online.
Here are ideas about items stores carry you may or may not expect:
- North 40 Outfitters in the 2900 block of Thaine Grade in Lewiston: Much of what Tri-State Outfitters carries at its remaining locations in Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Moses Lake, plus children’s toys and some board games.
- Diamond Shop in downtown Lewiston: Upper-end women’s clothing, including jeans, home decor and baby clothes.
- Postal & Copy + just off the 300 block of Diagonal in Clarkston: Gifts such as bath and body products made from Hawaiian botanicals, Seattle Seahawks gear and greeting cards.
- The Blue Lantern in downtown Lewiston: Greeting cards and gifts.
- Wasem’s Pharmacy in downtown Clarkston: Art supplies, Melissa & Doug educational toys, costume jewelry and purses.
- Catkin in downtown Lewiston: Upper-end women’s clothing and greeting cards.
- Erb’s Ace Hardware in the 100 block of Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards: Pots, pans and small kitchen appliances.
- Schurman’s True Value Hardware in downtown Clarkston: Pots, pans and small kitchen appliances, plus holiday decor.
- Idaho Memories Souvenir & Gift Shop in downtown Lewiston: Huckleberry products and costume jewelry.
- LaRe’ Boutique in the 300 block of Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards: Women’s clothing.
- Ampersand Oil & Vinegar Tap House in downtown Lewiston and Moscow: Gourmet foods, cookbooks and kitchen gear.
- The Picture Gallery in downtown Lewiston: Home decor.
- King’s Korner in downtown Lewiston: Moderately-priced refurbished furniture.
