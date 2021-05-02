Avista Utilities electric customers have a new way of supporting renewable energy.
The company recently introduced an option within a voluntary program called “My Clean Energy” that allows customers to contribute one penny for every kilowatt hour of energy they consume to support renewable energy.
An average Avista residential customer who uses 900 kilowatt hours a month would spend $9 more each month if they participated.
Customers also can give flat dollar amounts — a choice that already was available — and discontinue participation at any time.
Most of the money in the program pays for renewable energy credits, said Joy Fryer, Avista’s product manager.
Renewable energy credits support options such as wind and solar, which often are more expensive than traditional forms of electricity, and allow consumers to offset the carbon emissions associated with their electric consumption, Fryer said.
About 1 percent of Avista’s eligible electricity customers, including businesses and people who live in apartments or single-family houses, have signed up for “My Clean Energy,” she said. “We’ve done a number of surveys and consumer research,” Fryer said. “There’s a lot of positive sentiment around renewables and the desire to participate. We don’t always see that desire communicated in actual adoption.”
Lewiston-made ammunition hits targets
Products manufactured in Lewiston helped shooters sponsored by ammunition makers CCI and Federal break multiple world records at a recent Talladega, Ala., contest.
Grant Kunkel finished high overall and set a new world record in the Rimfire Rifle Iron Division at the 2021 Steel Challenge Shooting Association World Speed Shooting Championship Match that was presented by CCI and Federal.
Kunkel turned in a performance of 53.97 seconds, compared with a previous record of 58.86 seconds in the Rimfire Rifle Iron Division, according to a news release from Vista Outdoor, the parent company of CCI in Lewiston, and Federal, which is headquartered in the Minneapolis area.
He uses CCI Mini-Mags and Federal Syntech pistol ammunition, according to the news release.
Kunkel was the first person to shoot a sub-five-second stage, with a 4.98-second finish on the “Smoke and Hope” stage. He also set four stage world records and took first place in that division.
Kunkel claimed the world championship title in the Rimfire Rifle Optics Division, second place in the Pistol Caliber Carbine Optics Division and third place in the Rimfire Pistol Optics Division.
Kunkel’s teammate, Chris Barrett, earned his fifth world title in the Pistol Caliber Carbine Irons Division and set new world records on seven stages. He uses CCI Mini-Mags and Federal Syntech ammunition.
Car repair shop expands in move across the river
Wilson AutoTech has moved from Clarkston to Lewiston where it is located at 1011 D St.
The new space has better visibility and doubled the amount of room, making it possible to work on six vehicles at once, owner Alex Wilson said.
He also would like to add more employees, but finding qualified applicants has been challenging, Wilson said.
“Everything I’ve gotten so far has been someone with no mechanical experience,” he said.
The business completes maintenance, repairs and limited transmission work for domestic and imported vehicles and small trucks, but doesn’t do body work, tires or glass.
“We’re not necessarily the fastest, but that’s because we’re making sure the job is done right,” said Wilson, who has been a mechanic for 10 years. “We try to make it as good an experience as possible.”
The hours of Wilson AutoTech are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Rental rescue possible through Idaho group
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is continuing to offer rental assistance for residents of the Gem State who have lost wages because of COVID-19.
Applications and information about the program are available at idahohousing.com/hpp.
Proof of income or lack of income, a rent delinquency notice or past-due utility bill and an electronic copy of state-issued identification are some of the items required of applicants.
The association usually needs as many as 10 days to review and process the applications and another seven to 10 days to deliver payments by mail.
Latah County town setting for new farmers market
TROY — Vendors and performers are being recruited to participate in the 2021 inaugural season of the Latah Farmers Market at Troy City Park.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, June 5 through Oct. 16. It will be restricted to items raised or made in Latah County and adjacent counties.
Organizers are seeking growers or producers of items such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, honey, eggs, dairy goods, jams, jellies, kombucha, baked goods, specialty foods, crafts and artwork.
Applications are available at latahfarmersmarket.com.
The market blends well with other outdoor activities Troy offers, such as the Latah Trail for pedestrians and bicyclists that is adjacent to the park and reaches Moscow, said Erika Sattler, an organizer.
“It’s kind of part of the Idaho lifestyle in the summer,” Sattler said.
Lewiston airport streamlining paid parking
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is working on some improvements in its paid parking after a consultation with a parking expert.
The airport plans to have passengers use vehicle license plate numbers instead of parking space numbers to identify themselves, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs.
The white parking space numbers can be difficult to read, especially when it snows. The airport also will allow customers to pay at the airport’s website, golws.com.
That will eliminate lines at kiosks, where payments now are accepted, and permit passengers a way to pay for more days for their vehicles to be in the lot when they are not in Lewiston.
The airport gets requests from travelers wanting to do that at least once a week because their trips have lasted longer than planned, Isaacs said.