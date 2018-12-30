As general manager of the Lewis-Clark Terminal in North Lewiston, Arvid Lyons never hesitated to send over a part or lend advice if a competing grain storage facility broke down, even if it was in the middle of harvest.
Lyons had many reasons. Chances are his terminal would experience a similar issue, and insight from someone else might help fix the problem. He also knew the help would be reciprocated if he got in a bind.
“It took care of the industry,” he said.
That pragmatism characterized the 29 years he oversaw the terminal, until his retirement in 2016. Under his leadership, the terminal, which is owned by CHS Primeland, Pacific Northwest Farmers Co-op and the Uniontown Co-op, became one of the largest shippers of grain on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
Lyons’ stewardship earned him a place in the Idaho Co-op Hall of Fame. He was selected by the Idaho Cooperative Council, which chooses individuals who have demonstrated dedication and service to agricultural cooperatives, according to a news release about the award.
Lyons oversaw the loading and shipping of about 5,700 barges of wheat and other commodities. He served on the board of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association and helped fight to keep navigation open.
His respect for farmers guided everything he did. Farmers plant in the fall or spring, risking thousands of dollars, not knowing if the weather will destroy their crops and having no control over what the price will be.
“They got more zeros than their dads,” Lyons said. “This is a stressful time.”
During harvest, he kept the terminal open for more than 12 hours per day, adjusting staffing on the fly based on feedback from farmers.
He thought about the many producers who, when they rolled in at 7 a.m., had risen before dawn and driven an hour or more to get there. He tried to get trucks emptied in 20 minutes or fewer so farmers wouldn’t sit idle in their combines waiting.
“You can’t feel sorry about the hours or the lack of a strict schedule, because everybody is in the same boat,” he said.
Lyons looked for ways to avoid problems and save money, knowing those measures would trickle down to farmers and help them be more profitable.
“It’s great if you can run a company without financial worry,” he said.
Knowing, for instance, that his office manager, Debbie Morrison, was nearing retirement, he hired Rachel Faling. A former customer service representative at a bank, Faling started as a grain clerk. She assumed Morrison’s position after years of learning from her.
“He allowed for the creative process,” Faling said. “He gave room for people to think outside the box and create efficiencies.”
When the terminal needed a computer system, Lyons opened the telephone book and began making calls, eventually finding a consultant who created custom software.
“There wasn’t anything out there for grain elevators in our situation that wasn’t super expensive,” he said.
Because he watched the budget so closely, the terminal was in a position to make investments when opportunities presented themselves. It acquired what had been a United Grain river facility in Clarkston in the mid 1990s. In 2012, terminal operators purchased a grain elevator and barge-loading facility that belonged to Cargill.
The deal added 900,000 bushels of storage space to what was its 5.7 million bushel capacity at the time and gave it a second place to fill grain barges.
In retirement, Lyons’ dedication to farmers continues. He staffs the terminal’s Clarkston facility, helping farmers unload grain.
On a recent day he was there in his coveralls, weighing the grain, dumping trucks and making sure product got into the right bins. Later, he would go 30 feet underground to clean the passageways. One of the chutes has a spot that often gets clogged, but he doesn’t mind the extra work because he’s helping farmers, Lyons said.
“That kind of goes with the territory. ... Getting dirty is part of it. That’s a good trade-off for me.”
