PULLMAN — A memorandum of understanding about downtown Pullman will be signed at an event that runs from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Pullman Depot and Heritage Center at 330 N. Grand Ave.
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz is among those signing the document along with Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Pullman Chamber of Commerce Director Marie Dymkoski and Downtown Pullman Association Chairman and President Tom Handy.
The memorandum of understanding in part recognizes the critical role downtown Pullman plays in the economic, social and cultural development of the city and WSU.