Pullman Regional takes aim at doctor shortage

Pullman Regional Hospital leaders are moving forward with a proposed family medicine residency program, even though voters rejected a bond that would have helped pay for the project.
The hospital is hoping to raise $2.7 million through its foundation. The money would pay for a 5,000-square-foot clinic for the residents in the program, which is being pursued in cooperation with Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane.
The exam rooms, offices and teaching space would be located where hospital administration offices are now. The administration offices would be moved to a different part of the hospital. That cost is included in the $2.7 million.
The work is critical to getting the three-year residency program with 12 spots off the ground as early as 2022.
Before the program debuts, it needs to be approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The council requires the residents have a separate clinic, for which Pullman Regional Hospital currently has no space.
The foundation is launching the fundraising campaign after a $29 million bond failed in November. The hospital is still weighing how it will pay for the other upgrades that would have been paid for with revenue from the bond, including a better electronic medical records system and more space.
One of the reasons the present focus is on the residency program is because of its long-term benefits, said hospital CEO Scott Adams.
Ready access to primary care physicians has been shown to improve outcomes for patients facing diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Yet, similar to many communities, Pullman sometimes finds itself without enough doctors in that specialty to meet demand, Adams said.
“There’s a little bit of fluidity,” he said. “(We have) people coming, but (in some cases) only staying a short period of time.”
Being a place where doctors can train after they complete their first four years of medical school is expected to end that intermittent shortage. Most physicians locate within about 100 miles of where they do their residency.
But right now the closest family medicine residencies are in the Tri-Cities, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
That makes it harder for hospitals and clinics throughout north central Idaho and southeastern Washington to recruit physicians in an extremely competitive environment, Adams said.
“Most physicians will tell you they get several solicitations a week about job opportunities,” he said.
How to donate
Contributions for the residency program clinic are being accepted by the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Its telephone number is (509) 332-2046.