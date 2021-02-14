Pullman CEO Scott Adams announced he is planning to retire on his 30-year anniversary with the hospital in December 2022.
“Through the support of the community and hospital family, we’ve achieved more for a rural critical access hospital than what was thought possible,” Adams said in a statement. “Beyond excellence in healthcare, we have created a culture and collaborative environment that will enable our leaders to continue to be innovative and provide the best healthcare for our region.”
According to a hospital news release, internal candidates will be considered in the first stage of the hospital’s two-year CEO succession plan. External candidates will be considered if necessary.
Next steps in the succession plan will be discussed during the March 3 Board of Commissioners’ meeting, which is open to the public.
Adams was awarded the Joe Hopkins Memorial Award for outstanding leadership by the Washington State Hospital Association in 2014. He also won the Seattle Business Magazine’s Healthcare Leader of the Year Award in 2009.
Adams oversaw the construction of Pullman’s new hospital on Bishop Boulevard. The new hospital opened in 2004.