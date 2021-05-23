Backers of the Pullman Farmers Market are hoping the event will gain momentum after only five vendors participated when it returned last week.
Despite revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings, the market will continue to abide by Washington State University guidelines, which includes masking and social distancing, said Market Manager Morgan Sherwood.
Those health and safety measures will be in place until WSU receives new direction from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, said WSU officials.
Organizers of the market at the Brelsford WSU Visitors Center hope to reintroduce elements like live music and prepared food as the season progresses, Sherwood said.
“I think between now and then will give us some time to figure out what our next approach will be — I definitely don’t want to rush into anything.” he said. “We’re definitely falling back on WSU recommendations and guidelines — we fall into the (Pullman Chamber of Commerce) and so I’m consulting a lot of people when I’m making decisions for the health and safety of the vendors and customers coming in.”
Love of Modern Style and Two if By Seafood were among the vendors that participated after weathering the pandemic.
Soaps, scented candles and bath bombs are among the products that Love of Modern Style sells. Despite a raft of canceled events last year, the owners, Jackie Seubert and Kylie King said their business has been doing well and they’re excited for a more robust slate of summer events in the region.
The salmon operation of Shannon Ward, Two if By Seafood, which was founded in 2008, shut down in the first half of last year while things were dicey, but was able to survive.
Ward’s tent offered an array of flash frozen and pre-cooked salmon products that Ward fishes herself every year in June, July and August and then begins selling through the winter at events on both sides of the Rocky Mountains.
“(The Pullman Farmers Market), honestly, is my favorite because everybody who’s coming to this market is coming to shop,” Ward said. “It is rare to have somebody come here and look at everything and then leave.”
While it’s still early in the season, market attendees said they were looking forward to returning to more markets as locally grown, fresh produce becomes more and more available.
“Usually there’s a lot more stalls — I’ve been here a bunch of times, but I have seen people who come back every week,” said Pullman resident Bunny Bammes, 20. “I usually just come here just to see — it’s kind of like impulse purchasing at this point but it’s good to support the local businesses … especially in a pandemic.”
The Pullman Farmers Market lasts from May to mid-October. Additional information about vendors’ schedules and services is at pullmanchamber.com/live-in-pullman/farmers-market/.