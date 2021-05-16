Pullman inn to be renovated, renamed

PULLMAN — A developer recently purchased The State Inn in downtown Pullman and is planning to begin a major remodel of the building at the end of June.
Preface, the developer, is investing $2.5 million into transforming The State Inn into Hotel McCoy, said Pullman Economic Development Manager Jennifer Hackman.
The upgrade is one of two significant changes coming to downtown Pullman. The other is a project to light the Pullman Riverwalk.
The remodeled hotel will have a vintage aesthetic centered on the year 1959, which is the year the original Pullman hotel was constructed, Hackman said.
Hotel McCoy will add six more full-time jobs. The State Inn currently has two full-time employees, she said.
“I view this investment as catalytic as well as confirmation in the value of our downtown core,” Hackman said.
Preface wants to hire local artists to decorate the hotel with murals, in-room art, lobby art and outdoor space art. Interested artists can send an email to dawn@hotelmccoy.com, she said.
The building, located along Paradise Street, last underwent renovations in 2017 after it was bought by Crimson Capital.
Hackman also spoke about a project to breathe new life into a familiar downtown structure.
The city is planning to add decorative lights to the trestle located on North Grand Avenue between the Neill Public Library and the Pullman Depot Heritage Center at the beginning of June.
As part of the Pullman Riverwalk lighting project, lights have been installed on a flat bridge behind the old Pullman Armory building.
The trestle is next, and it is being funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant won with the assistance of the Downtown Pullman Association, the Pullman Chamber, Pullman Civic Trust and several businesses, which wrote letters of support.