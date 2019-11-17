Dee Canning was the one who answered the telephone the day her family’s Lewiston company, Herco, was approached to construct a 1¼-mile-long road in a canola field for a Super Bowl commercial.
Initially Canning, her husband, her parents and her nephew all thought it was a prank.
The call came from Smiley Productions, which didn’t exactly sound like a real business, and was placed to her parents’ home instead of the Lewiston office.
Now, more than two decades later, Canning is glad she stayed on the line. The family views the memorable job as work brought to Herco through divine intervention that helped the business survive its early years and become a firm hired for everything from filling potholes to paving two-lane highways.
It took some juggling to take advantage of the opportunity. It was already midweek when the call arrived. The road needed to be done by Saturday, so the spot could be filmed before the canola blossoms faded.
Canning quoted them a price several times the going rate, halfway hoping another business would be selected because of her fears it might be a scam.
No other company expressed interest. Their competition was tied up with a golf tournament for contractors in Spokane.
Herco sent its crews to a field near Steptoe. They removed canola plants and constructed the one-of-a-kind road, following specifications only Hollywood would write that involved rigging the rollers so they wouldn’t disturb the blooms.
“There (was) no ditch, no fence line, no nothing — just a black road down the middle of a canola field,” said Herco Vice President Bud Wenstrom.
As they were finishing, vans and buses had already congregated on the site, bringing about 40 people to make the commercial.
“There were film producers out there with scissors trimming the canola,” said foreman Nick Wenstrom.
A few days later, they went back and dismantled the road, never again winning a similar assignment, largely because computer-generated images replaced on-location shooting.
Still, Herco benefited greatly. The influx of cash came at a time when getting bank credit was tough. It helped them move forward, covering purchases of materials and other expenses.
Business Profile talked with Canning and the Wenstroms about how Herco was founded, what it does and what it’s like being a family-owned business.
Business Profile: Why did you open Herco?
Bud Wenstrom: We started in 1979 with a different business, Heavy Equipment Rental & Sales. We specialized in the asphalt industry with asphalt pavers, distributors, tack tanks, rollers and anything that had to do with asphalt. I was working at another company that did asphalt paving. That’s where I got the expertise. My wife, Dene Wenstrom, ran Heavy Equipment Rental & Sales. I would catch myself going out to rent a grader, or a water truck or rollers. I thought, “Gee, I could do this.” We had a nice little rental fleet. All we needed was an asphalt plant. I quit my other job in 1989. We bought the asphalt plant in 1992 and opened Herco.
Dee Canning: Other contractors were asking us to do this.
BP: How did Herco get off the ground?
Bud: We started the business with several business people in town, who had some pro-jects coming up and said we could just get started on those. They would help us. We’re a Christian company. The good Lord has opened up doors for us.
Nick Wenstrom: In the 1990s, the market was great for asphalt. With little competition in town and the demand of people wanting work done, we just got our foot in the door with that.
BP: You mentioned you had to buy an asphalt plant. What does an asphalt plant do?
Nick: It mixes at 300 degrees to 330 degrees. You have your rock in different gradations that you feed into the drum of the plant where it’s introduced to the flame, which heats it up. There’s multiple mixing baskets inside. A computer tells the pump how many gallons of oil per ton of rock it needs. It’s pumped in through a pipe. It’s like making a pie.
BP: You recently updated your asphalt plant. What was the reason for that?
Bud: Our updated asphalt plant can handle recycled asphalt. It’s the most recycled material by tons in the United States and in the world. We used to just throw used asphalt chunks in the landfills.
Nick: It actually gets added into the asphalt plant. We use 20 percent recycled asphalt in every job, which is the industry standard. It took us a while to get into it, but once we figured it out, it’s good for the company. It’s good for everybody, honestly. We’re able to lower prices and do work at a little lesser price for customers.
BP: You work in a 100-mile radius around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. What are some of your recent jobs?
Bud: We just finished the big parking lot for the new Best Western on Bridge Street in Clarkston and we’re doing the roads leading to Lewiston’s new high school.
BP: This year, Herco had the city of Lewiston and the Nez Perce County contracts for chip sealing. What can you share about how technical that process is?
Nick: I run the distributor of the oil. It has a console. You set it for (a certain amount of) oil. It tells each one of the sprayers how much pressure to spray by the speed I’m going. When the chip spreader comes by with the chips, you set it for (a certain number of pounds) per square yard. It meters how wide it opens and closes. There’s a lot more science than there used to be.
BP: How much are you monitored and how important is accuracy?
Nick: If you don’t put enough oil down, you won’t get paid. If you put down too much oil, you won’t get paid for the extra. Too much oil will bleed, and it will come up through the ground and turn black and get all sticky.
BP: Herco thrives because of your family’s expertise. Let’s start at the top. What role do Bud and his wife, Dene Wenstrom, play?
Dee: (My dad) has got years and years of experience just with mechanical, which, in our business, is absolutely priceless.
Bud: My wife is the glue of the company. Everything that’s done, bid on or paid for, she has the final say on.
BP: Moving on to the second generation, Dee, what do you do?
Dee: I handle payroll. I deal with customers. I organize jobs and job inspections.
BP: Dee, your husband, Tim Canning, works full time at Herco as the superintendent. What does that job entail?
Bud: He was a builder, so he has an (eye) for (what is) level.
Nick: He can design paving jobs to where they drain and work. He is our job supervisor. He has the engineering skills to make sure jobs are done correctly. He does 90 percent of the estimating. He’s also over making sure our mix designs get done and make sure they work out.
BP: Nick and his wife, Sabrina Wenstrom, are the youngest members of the family on the leadership team. What do they do?
Dee: Nick is gradually taking over Dad’s job, handling the equipment repairs. He runs the truck driving part of the company. He runs the crew. He runs the paver. He’s foreman on the job on our paving jobs.
Sabrina has a degree in business. She does all of the book work. She lets us know what we’re doing profit wise.
BP: The respect you have for each other extends to your employees. How important are they?
Dee: It’s very much a specific business. You just can’t go take someone off the street and put them on a piece of heavy equipment. There’s a talent.
These employees are highly skilled and there’s just not very many of them out there.
BP: Bud, you consider yourself semiretired even though you spend a lot of time at Herco. How difficult is that for you after all the time you have spent in the industry?
Bud: I feel comfortable at this time that I can walk away and turn it over to the rest of the family and it would run very efficiently. We’ve had good results, which doesn’t happen all the time with family.
