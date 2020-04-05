Legacy Paving and Construction, of Lewiston, won the contractor of the year award from the Lewis Clark Utility Coordinating Council.
The honor is given to a business that does excellent work while adhering to high safety standards.
Legacy Paving and Construction was established in 2014 by the husband-and-wife team of Aaron and Amanda Remacle after he had worked in the industry for more than 20 years.
They opened the business with help from his dad, Larry Remacle, who had worked in asphalt construction. More recently, he was joined by his nephew, John Mager, in the venture that does asphalt patching in streets and parking lots for utilities, municipalities, contractors, businesses and homeowners.