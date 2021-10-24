MOSCOW — The grand opening of Target’s Moscow store is today following its surprise debut Tuesday evening that ended decades of yearning for the retailer’s fans in the region.
The 60,000-square-foot store in the Palouse Mall at 2132 W. Pullman Road is one of more than 30 new locations Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is opening this year. It joins almost 2,000 other Target stores in the U.S. The inventory includes apparel for men, women and children, cosmetics, toiletries, cleaning products, home decor and a limited selection of groceries as well as beer and wine. A Starbucks and CVS Pharmacy are inside the store.
“Our team works diligently to understand the neighborhood and local (customers) our new stores serve and build assortments that will best fit those (customers’) needs and preferences,” according to a Target news release about the new store.
The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Twin River Bank selects new CEO
Two executives at Twin River Bank have been promoted as the financial institution prepares for the retirement of former longtime president and CEO Jody Servatius.
Marni Bann is now the bank’s CEO and chief financial officer. Willie Deibel is serving as president and chief credit officer.
Servatius is working at the bank until the end of the year to assist with the transition after a 41-year career there.
Bann, a 26-year veteran of Twin River Bank, was most recently an executive vice president and CFO.
Deibel was an executive vice president and senior lender at the bank, where he has worked for 16 years. He is on the Lewiston Roundup board of directors and Lewis-Clark Chapter No. 5 Committee of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Twin River Bank was founded in 1979 and is a locally owned community bank with four branches in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Its total assets exceed $140 million.
Knife business locates on 21st Street in Lewiston
A man with almost half a century of blade-sharpening experience has opened Vulcan Forge & Knife Co. at 1037 21st St., across the road from the Lewiston Albertsons.
The owner and operator, Paul Inman, sharpens a variety of items such as knives, garden tools, scissors, axes, woodworking tools, wood chipper blades, lawn mower blades and butchering tools.
A blade smith and knife maker, his work also includes restoring tools.
“We’ll take an old, rusty, beat-up ax and make it beautiful,” Inman said. “We can bring it back to life. Most of the time when clients get the items back, they don’t recognize them.”
Besides maintaining and refurbishing tools, Vulcan Forge & Knife Company has an inventory of new kitchen knives in stock and sells other types of cutting implements.
“I have a gigantic catalog,” Inman said. “If we don’t carry it, I can probably get it.”
He started the business after moving to the Orofino area in July. Before that, he ran a similar venture in Tacoma that he sold.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Longtime Port of Lewiston manager nearing retirement
Port of Lewiston commissioners are in the early stages of seeking a replacement for David Doeringsfeld, who is tentatively scheduled to retire Feb. 1, 2023.
Doeringsfeld, 64, has been the manager of the port for more than two decades. The port will likely begin advertising the opening in December and could have his replacement on board as early as this spring to work with him during a transitional period.
The manager will oversee port activities such as personnel, economic development, property and infrastructure development, transportation, engineering, finance, government and legal affairs, marketing, grant development and community engagement, according to a draft advertisement for the opening.
Minimum requirements include a bachelor’s degree and five years of experience in a related field for the manager, who reports to the port’s commissioners, according to the draft advertisement.
Downtown Lewiston business earns honor
Largent’s Appliance in Lewiston was named the 2021 BrandSource Dealer of the Year for the Northwest region.
The business at 718 Main St. is owned by three brothers, Craig, Kent and Steve LaVoie. The store manager is Patty Wenzel. The LaVoies are the grandsons of Ralph Largent, who founded the store in 1930. The LaVoies’ father, George LaVoie, became the owner and manager of the store in 1957.
BrandSource is a marketing and merchandising organization for independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech retailers.
Pickleball group gets grant
The LC Valley Pickleball Club received $5,000 from the Avista Foundation.
The money was part of $475,500 the foundation donated in July, August and September to 25 groups in the territory served by Avista Utilities in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.
The Avista Foundation has donated more than $12 million since its founding in 2002. The funds help people who are vulnerable or have limited incomes. They also support activities that improve the educational, economic or cultural vitality of communities.
The foundation is a separate nonprofit group established by Avista Corp. and does not receive money from Avista Utilities or Alaska Electric Light and Power customers through rates.
