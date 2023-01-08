OSHA rules that American retaliated against workers who reported fumes

American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. Federal officials said Wednesday that American Airlines retaliated against flight attendants who complained about jet fuel fumes seeping into airplane cabins.

 Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines will contest a small fine it faces after federal officials ruled the airline retaliated against flight attendants who complained about jet fuel fumes seeping into airplane cabins.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a $6,837 fine against the airline after an investigation that started in August. Flight attendants who complained of illness said the airline docked attendance points and discouraged them from reporting the incidents.

