Opioid legal charge pushes Walgreens to $3.7B loss in 1Q

The Walgreens logo is shown in 2021 on a store in Cambridge, Mass. A huge opioid settlement dragged Walgreens to a $3.7 billion loss in its fiscal first quarter, but the drugstore chain still beat Wall Street forecasts.

 Charles Krupa/AP file

A huge opioid settlement dragged Walgreens to a $3.7 billion loss for the first quarter, but the drugstore chain still beat Wall Street forecasts.

The company also reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the new year.

