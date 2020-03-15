Opening the door to success

Tod Dickeson was entering junior high when he completed his first installation for his father’s business, Bob’s Garage Doors.
Nearly 40 years later, the garage door on a home near Sacajawea Junior High School still functions well, opening and closing without sticking.
That early success wasn’t initially enough to convince him to join Bob’s Garage Doors. Dickeson earned bachelor’s degrees in human resources and production/operations management at the University of Idaho and worked three years at Hewlett-Packard in Boise before choosing to return to the family business.
“I came to the conclusion that Boise and the corporate world was not for me,” he said in an email.
It’s a decision that has made Dickeson happy. Bob’s Garage Doors has prospered.
Dickeson has devoted his spare time to a variety of community organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley and Community on Call, which helps individuals trying to overcome drug addictions and reentering the community after incarceration.
Business Profile spoke with Dickeson via email about the family business, his time in Boise and his extensive volunteer work.
Business Profile: What products and services does Bob’s Garage Doors sell?
Tod Dickeson: Garage doors and openers. I believe in keeping things simple and doing them well.
BP: What are the most common kinds of garage doors and what purposes do they serve?
TD: Insulated doors are by far the most common. They help to keep things warmer when it’s cold and cooler when it’s warm. Most everyone includes motors with their doors.
BP: What kinds of buildings are the garage doors installed in?
TD: All kinds of buildings. Garden sheds, homes, shops, industrial buildings, aircraft hangers, coffee shops and restaurants. (They go where ever) someone has an opening that they would like to be able close off.
BP: How much do people typically spend on their garage doors?
TD: (It) really depends on the size and style people want. Prices can range from a few hundred to a few thousand (dollars).
BP: Typically, who are your customers?
TD: We work with contractors, homeowners, business owners and building supply businesses. We even spent a little time working for (a) big-box store in town installing doors and openers that were sold through them, although that didn’t last. That corporate mentality got in the way.
BP: Are there any projects that stand out for being unique?
TD: When Hillcrest Aircraft Company wanted to close off the end of their building, we partnered with a door company in Seattle that did a lot of work for Boeing. That was a one-of-a-kind project that involved a lot of great people. (Hillcrest President) Gale (Wilson) and (his) crew were great to work with. Another one would be the time Bentz Boats decided to build a boat that they wouldn’t be able to get out of their building. We had to make an already large door even bigger and added an auxiliary spring counterbalance to accommodate the added weight. Again, working with great people makes these types of projects rewarding.
BP: What trends are there in the industry?
TD: The biggest difference between now and 20 years ago would be the options customers have when choosing what they want on their home, shop or business. Between stamp designs, colors, glass selection and insulating values, the possibilities are almost endless. Another big change has been the Wi-Fi compatible openers that allow you to control and monitor your door from an app on your phone. LiftMaster (one of our suppliers) has an opener that will grant access to your garage for deliveries from (companies like) UPS (and) FedEx and record video while the door is open.
BP: You stay busy outside the office. You served on the board of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union from 2013 until earlier this year during its transition from a federal to a state credit union. What was your biggest accomplishment?
TD: My biggest accomplishment was staying out of (the way of President and CEO Chris Loseth and his team) and letting them run and succeed. P1FCU grew from $500 million in assets to well over $1.2 billion while I was involved. That growth was due to their hard work and dedication.
BP: Before you took over Bob’s Garage Doors LLC, you worked for Hewlett-Packard in Boise. What was that like?
TD: Corporate bureaucracy. I (worked) for Hewlett-Packard Boise in their disk manufacturing division building hard drives. I really enjoyed the people I worked with and being exposed to a more diverse workforce than I was used to being around. I just never felt like I was making a difference.
BP: That explains part of why you decided to return to the family business. How much did family factor in that decision?
TD: For (my wife), Jennifer, and I, it was more about returning to the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley than it was about the business. I remember walking around the Western Idaho Fair (in Boise) one Friday night and comparing it to my memories of the Nez Perce County Fair. We had just begun thinking about starting a family, and we weren’t sure that was where we wanted to raise (our children). All of the things that I wanted to escape as a young man suddenly became very appealing as a potential parent. We haven’t regretted that decision one second. The valley is a great place to raise a family.
BP: How ready was your dad to turn over the business to you?
TD: When I returned in 1995, he had many different ventures going, and he was getting a little tired of climbing up and down ladders every day. He was more than willing to step away from the garage door business and (begin) his next career of operating a hobby shop.
BP: Part of the expertise you brought to Bob’s Garage Doors was your knowledge of its history. What can you share about the company’s founding and how it was a part of your childhood?
TD: My father was installing for a company out of Spokane in the late 1960s, using his own truck and tools, making $3 an hour and asked for a 15-cent-per-hour raise. When he was turned down, he decided to try it on his own. Fifty years later, here we are.
(I went to) job sites with my dad. (I spent) hours standing over a piece of plywood sorting nuts and bolts. The phone at the house (was) always ringing. (There were) long coffee breaks at local restaurants when times were a little slow. My dad still enjoys his long coffee breaks. Me, not so much.
BP: What does the future of your business hold?
TD: I plan to get up tomorrow, answer the phone and do my best to take care of the customers and opportunities that come my way.
BP: Do any of your children have roles in the business?
TD: Currently no, but who knows what the future holds? They have all spent time working in one capacity or another over the years, from sweeping and cleaning bathrooms to installing doors. The opportunity is there if they’re interested. Being a small business owner in the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley will never provide the opportunity to own a Gulfstream (jet) and an island in the Caribbean, but it can provide a solid life surrounded by good people and organizations. What more could a parent want for their children?
