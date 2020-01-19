BOISE — Linda Simmons remembers her excitement when Boise Factory Outlets opened the day after Thanksgiving in 1993.
The outlet mall, located off Gowen Road in Southeast Boise, offered Simmons and other shoppers bargain clothing from brands such as Levi’s, Van Heusen, Geoffrey Beene, Lily of France, Dress Barn and London Fog. Corning had a housewares shop. Kitchen Collections carried brands such as Proctor-Silex and Anchor Hocking. There was a Leather Loft store and a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
“There was a Carter’s store and an Oshkosh B’Gosh store that were really good for kids’ clothing,” Simmons said by phone. “It was a great place to go shop for back-to-school clothes, work clothes. You could go out there and hit up eight or 10 stores and get great bargains.”
Not anymore. Today, just four retailers are left: VF, Pendleton, Eddie Bauer and Hanes-Bali-Playtex. The mall, now called Boise Outlets, also includes Trinity Learning Center, a child development program; Graffiti Fit Club; and a Jazzercise studio.
The struggles of brick-and-mortar stores have much to do with the rise of online shopping, and Boise Outlets carries a stark symbol of that shift.
While a portion of the Boise Outlets parking lot is filled most days, the vehicles do not belong to shoppers. Amazon keeps a stable of delivery trucks there. Drivers leave their personal cars there, too, as they use the trucks to deliver Amazon packages to customers in Boise and nearby cities.
Outlet malls are typically located along freeways so there’s lots of drive-by traffic, but far enough away from a major city so the stores don’t compete with department stores selling the same brands. They’re considered destination stops, so they need to offer enough stores and bargains to make it worth the drive.
The outlet mall’s developers had initially looked at property in Meridian but instead picked the location at 6806 S. Eisenman Road.
The $12 million mall opened with great expectations, with 24 businesses occupying 76,000 square feet five years after Boise Towne Square mall came to town. S-Sixteen, an investment arm of the J.R. Simplot family, built the mall in partnership with Quality Centers, a Florida company that had built 14 other outlet malls, including one in Post Falls in North Idaho.
Sales were brisk. By the outlet mall’s first anniversary, 14 additional merchants had opened.
The glitter didn’t last. A 1998 Idaho Statesman story described “five years of mediocre sales and crowds.” At the time, mall managers hoped the pending opening of a Coldwater Creek clothing store and the Idaho IceWorld ice skating rink next door would revitalize the outlet mall.
They didn’t. Within a decade, the store count had dropped to 27. By 2012, only 16 stores were operating.
An economic downturn following the 9/11 terrorist attacks were partly to blame, outlet mall executives said at the time. But onetime outlet shoppers said the number of good stores had fallen and the ones that were left didn’t offer great bargains. They also said the outlet mall’s location on Boise’s eastern edge wasn’t convenient.
Four hundred miles away, in Sparks, Nevada, outside Reno, Outlets at Legends attracts crowds Boise Outlets can only dream about. The open-air outlet mall, which resembles The Village at Meridian more than Boise Outlets, opened in 2008.
It features 45 shops with brands such as Nike, Old Navy, and Loft. It also has several restaurants, including Fuddruckers and Chick-fil-A. Full-service Lowe’s and Target stores also anchor the mall.
Boise Outlets has gone through a number of ownership changes over the years.VPS3 LLC, a Vancouver, Washington, company, bought Boise Outlets in January 2016 from a private lender who had foreclosed on the property. The owner is an affiliate of Colson and Colson Construction Co., of Salem, Oregon, which builds retirement communities.
The company did not respond to Statesman inquiries for this story.
In North Idaho, most of the 50 shops at Post Falls Factory Outlets, which opened in 1991, also have closed. Thomas Tedder, CEO of Tedder Industries, which manufactures gun holsters, bought the mall in 2016 and moved his company, which employs 150 people, to a 70,000-square-foot building on the property, the Spokesman-Review newspaper of Spokane reported.
Tedder spent $3 million renovating the outlet mall’s two buildings, which total 180,000 square feet. He now has 28 tenants, and the buildings are 90 percent occupied. Two businesses that were part of the outlet mall, Oriental Gifts and Food and L’eggs-Hanes-Bali, have remained.
“We just made a space that looks nice,” Tedder told the Spokesman-Review. “We have good rates, and businesses and potential tenants are seeing that, and they think it’s a good space.”
Simmons, who lives about a mile from The Village at Meridian, said she hasn’t abandoned outlet malls altogether. Last September, she traveled to Las Vegas to see the Eagles in concert. While she was there, she shopped at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, one of two outlet malls in Las Vegas.
“They had a lot of good stores, and I bought some things,” she said.
What if the Boise Outlets were resurrected?
“If it was worthwhile, I would go out there again,” she said.