The coronavirus pandemic pushed many employers farther in a direction they were already heading, basing many employees at their homes, not in brick-and-mortar offices.
That trend could help unemployed residents of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington find work, said John Pernsteiner, a Lewiston city councilor and executive vice president of Emsi, a company in Moscow.
“As of last month, there were 100,000 jobs nationally that could be done remotely,” Pernsteiner said. “Many of those are good-paying jobs.”
And it isn’t just high-tech giants such as Twitter and Facebook that are open to individuals working remotely.
“Many of these jobs are customer-service related or sales related,” Pernsteiner said. “These (are the) kinds of skill sets that we have fairly prevalent in our region.”
Increasing awareness about those positions as well as providing resources for the people who land them are two of the goals of a proposed “job accelerator program” Pernsteiner is pursuing with a number of partners, including the city of Lewiston.
“So many people don’t look for these opportunities because they don’t want to move,” he said. “They’re looking for jobs in Lewiston, and these so often get filtered out.”
Experts in the program would help connect applicants with the opportunities, something that is already happening to a large extent.
A downtown Lewiston building would be renovated into a coworking space with $1 million of mostly federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The coworking space would give remote employees a place to work if they didn’t have high-speed internet or wanted to get away from distractions at their homes.
If backers are successful, the facility could open its doors in as soon as a year.
Pernsteiner is uniquely positioned to help Lewiston develop its response to the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In his paid job, he evaluates data and helps companies around the world create strategies for hiring and maintaining employees.
Business Profile spoke to him about how much the economy has suffered because of the coronavirus, the job accelerator program and how automation will affect the world of work.
Business Profile: Thousands of people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley lost their jobs when their employers closed or diminished operations to help slow the spread of COVID-19. What numbers best show what happened in our region?
John Pernsteiner: Unemployment initial claims are the most real-time metric the government collects on job performance. This saw significant spikes nationally, with over 40 million (people) affected (throughout the United States) and locally, with over 3,000 people in the last 11 weeks filing (in Asotin and Nez Perce counties). That’s roughly 8 percent of jobs in Nez Perce County and almost 18 percent of jobs in Asotin County.Locally ... our largest drivers are paper, logging and bullets, which should be relatively stable (the latter will likely see some volatility leading up to the election, as it has every four years), but our (second) tier drivers are tourism, insurance, jet boat manufacturing and health care. Insurance is unlikely to shift too much, although we should be looking for changes in remote work in that industry nationally. Health care will largely be driven by population base, and the only reason I include (that) here is because we are a regional destination for health care, which I see bouncing back relatively quickly. But tourism and jet boat manufacturing are ones we should be paying attention to. Our jet boat manufacturers are highly tied into the global economy, so significant shifts in certain markets that could affect both government and personal discretionary budgets will have a high likelihood of slowing down business.
BP: To help mitigate the economic fallout of coronavirus, you are working on the job accelerator program. Who are some of the partners the city of Lewiston is collaborating with on the program?
JP: The Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College, Valley Vision, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, Walla Walla Community College, the Lewiston City Library and Lewis-Clark State College.
BP: Some of the partners may have a presence in the coworking space. It also might have 150-square-foot offices and desks that could be rented monthly as well as drop-in areas where people could connect with Wi-Fi. How does this help the vitality of downtown Lewiston?
JP: The intent on the city’s part, why we’re interested in this, is how do we then get that person to move beyond that little 150-square-foot (office) into the rest of downtown? How do we create customers for our landlords downtown? Those businesses need a smaller footprint upfront in order to help them manage cash flow, but as they grow as a business, can we help them launch into that next phase?
BP: Besides helping people find and keep jobs where they work remotely, the job accelerator program would have an entrepreneurship element. What can you share about that?
JP: One of the things that we continually hear, not just in the valley, but also up on the Palouse, is these young college graduates, if they have a business idea, they feel like they have to go Portland, Seattle or San Francisco to get funding. We’ve been in conversations already with a few banks that are interested in a fund like that for private investors. It’s not a “You get into the program and you get access to funding.” It’s “You get into the program. We’ll mentor you along, ... and should you need capital, you will have the opportunity to pitch for that.”
BP: What do you believe we can expect to see in the future in this region’s economy?
JP: I believe we’ll see the (Lewiston-Clarkston Valley) do what it’s best at — be resilient. We’re going to see losses, there’s no question of that, and we’re likely to see retail continue to slide due to national pressures that are only being exasperated by the current situation. There’s likely to be a shifting in the types of roles that become core to our growth over time, but we’re (an area) full of men and women that continually look for creative ways to grow the community we love. It took us nine years to recover all the jobs lost in the 2007 recession. That sounds like a lot, but that was faster than half of all other markets in the country, (and) especially telling, when you realize that one-third of American cities still have less jobs than they did in 2007. In fact, in the last five years, (the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley) has grown faster than 74 percent of markets under 100,000 in population. We are a success story from the last economic downturn.
BP: Even longer term, what impact do you believe automation will have on work?
JP: (That’s one) of the largest social issues we may be facing in the next 50 years. I’m not doom and gloom with automation that robots are going to take over our work, but I do think every job is going to be augmented by automation, which will reduce the number of people needed to perform a certain function. Farming is the classic example of that. You put a combine in a farmer’s hands. Now all of a sudden he needs significantly less people to harvest the crop. This is one of the reasons why I believe entrepreneurship is so necessary and why building structures that allow for entrepreneurship to thrive is a valuable use of government time. If you don’t have a certain skill set, can you still provide value to the society that you live in? I would (say) yes. You may be the one that needs to determine what that is. You’re seeing this with the rise of e-commerce. You saw discretionary income grow. That discretionary income was then poured into services rather than products. We saw a significant rise in restaurants. It was one the fastest-growing industries in the country. Things like hair salons, massage therapists, (those) sorts of experiences is what grew dramatically. I think those people (whose jobs disappear) will bring skill sets that will naturally be desired in a community when (they) are given an opportunity to be able to tap into those.
John Pernsteiner
Job Title: Executive vice president of global initiatives at Emsi in Moscow and Lewiston city councilor.
Age: 37.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University.
Career history: Helped load lumber, concrete and other materials at Early Bird Supply and bagged groceries at Rosauers as a teenager. Held several jobs while earning his degree, including making electrical wiring for Bayliner Boats in Spokane, driving forklift at a wholesale lumberyard in Spokane and being a barista at Starbucks. Spent six years at Advantage Advertising in Lewiston before joining Emsi a little more than five years ago. Emsi is an economics firm that develops databases and web-based software.
Family: Married for 16 years and has three children.
Civic involvement: Elder at Confluence Community Church in Clarkston and volunteer coach for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley.