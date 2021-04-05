The new CEO of Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston completed her second week on the job Friday.
Kym Clift, who was announced as Don Wee’s replacement in January, came to Tri-State from Oregon where she was chief operating officer and vice president of operations at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in the Samaritan Health System in Corvallis.
“Since starting, ... I have seen the employees’ dedication to their patients and the commitment to serve the community,” Clift said in a prepared statement about her arrival. “There is so much opportunity at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, and I’m honored to lead and serve this organization.”
Wee is retiring this month. The timing of his last day on the job was planned so that he could help Clift with the transition.